OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the public service:

Kenneth MacKillop, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs, becomes Secretary to the Governor General, effective November 27, 2023.

The Prime Minister took this opportunity to recognize Ian McCowan, former Secretary to the Governor General, on his retirement from the Public Service. He thanked him for his many years of exceptional service to Canadians and his outstanding contributions as Secretary to the Governor General and in leading the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General.

Biographical Note

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]