Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jump-start Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
Oct 09, 2020, 01:00 ET
Prime Day kicks off Tuesday, October 13 at 12 a.m. PT and runs for 48 hours, promising two full days of shopping on more than a million deals worldwide for Prime members
New this year, Prime members can shop exclusive deals from Canadian small and medium-sized businesses in the Support Small Storefront at amazon.ca/supportsmall
Shop with Alexa on an Echo device beginning Sunday, October 11, to get early access to select deals on devices. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?" Members will also find select device deals early on Amazon.ca starting Monday, October 12 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Two full days of can't-miss savings are almost here as Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on October 13 in 19 countries worldwide. Prime members will have exclusive access to more than one million deals worldwide on everything they need and love, including the most popular, beloved brands and must-have holiday gifts across every category from toys, electronics, fashion, Amazon devices and more. Shop with Alexa on an Echo device beginning Sunday, October 11 to get early access to select deals on devices. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?" Anyone can get a jump-start on their holiday shopping and savings this Prime Day by joining Prime or eligible customers can start a free 30-day trial at amazon.ca/primeday.
Support Small Businesses
Prime members can support small businesses this Prime Day by shopping deals featured in the Support Small Storefront. More than half of the items sold in Amazon's store worldwide are from third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses, and last Prime Day, these sellers surpassed $2 billion in sales.
To make it easier than ever for customers to support small businesses, here is a preview of some of the deals customers can expect from Canadian small and medium-sized businesses this upcoming Prime Day:
- 15% off select DIY cocktail kits from The Cocktail Box Co. and kombucha kits from Brew Your Bucha (Vancouver, BC)
- 20% off select product from GoGo Quinoa, like this Gluten Free Organic Rice & Red Quinoa Macaroni and Gluten Free Sriracha Puffs (Montreal, QC)
- 35% off all products from LAMOSE, like this Insulated Wine Tumbler and 24 Hour Insulated Water Bottle (Calgary, AB)
- 20% off select premium luggage from CHAMPS (Montreal, QC)
- Up to 39% off select products from IMGadgets, like this Gyrocopter PRO All-Terrain Hoverboard (Mississauga, ON)
- 20% off select baby toys from Boxiki, like this Piano and Learning Tool and this ABC Sound Book (Vancouver, BC)
- 20% off Organic Rose Hip Oil and Organic Moringa Elixir from Fronaturals (Calgary, AB)
- 20% off select souvenirs and funny gifts from Main and Local, like these CBC Retro Socks, Ketchup Chip Socks and Curling Rock Ceramic Coffee Mug (Montreal, QC)
- 20% off select raw pure Canadian honey products from Drizzle (Calgary, AB)
- Save up $14 on the Canine Breed Identification Test Kit from DNA My Dog and $15 on the Environment Allergy & Food Sensitivity Test (Dog) from Allergy Test My Pet (Toronto, ON)
- 40% off feel good games from Totem (Chicoutimi, QC)
- 20% off Live Kombucha Scoby from Karma Cultures (Calgary, AB)
- 20% off select outdoor accessories like fleece hats and neck warmers from LUPA
- 35% off the Leather Bones Dog Collar and 50% off the Spiked Leather Dog Collar from Angel Pet Supplies Inc. (Toronto, ON)
- 20% off this kid's Walrus Hand Puppet handmade in Canada from Cate & Levi (Toronto, ON)
- 20% off Rose Gold, White Marble, and Dark Bronze Silicone Wedding Rings from Knot Theory (Vancouver, BC)
Prime Day Deals Preview
When it comes to incredible deals on amazing products, Prime Day 2020 delivers in a big way with more deals than any Prime Day event before. Additionally, members can shop feature lightning deals, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands and products. These offers could sell out quickly so be sure to come back and shop the entire 48 hours of Prime Day to cash in on the biggest savings.
A preview of Prime Day deals members can expect include:
- Save 64% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $24.99
- Save up to $110 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $59.99, Echo Show 8 for $89.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $189.99
- Take Alexa on the road with $45 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $24.99
- Save $120 on the Echo Plus (2nd Gen, just $79.99), $70 on Echo Studio (just $199.99), and $20 on Echo Flex (just $14.99)
- Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $169.99
- Save $50 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $99.99
- Save up to 30% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $149.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $89.99
- Save $25 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99. Save up to 40% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $94.99
- Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $29.99
- Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $189.99
- Save $35 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $104.99
- Amazon Music Unlimited – For just $0.99, Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free.
- Save up to 30% on select Philips Hue products
- Save up to 25% on select laptops and desktops
- Save up to 30% on select Chromebooks and Tablets
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and wearables
- Save up to 24% on select TCL Smart TVs
- Save up to 30% on select AmazonBasics products
- Save up to 30% on select office electronics
- Save up to 30% on select PC gaming products
- Save up to 30% on select TP-Link products
- Save on select Samsonite Luggage Sets starting at $149.99
- Save up to 30% on select coffee pods, K-Cups, and T-Discs
- Save up to 30% on select cookbooks
- Save up to 30% on select Coleman outdoor gear and essentials
- Save 30% on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- Save up to 30% on select books boxsets
- Save up to 30% on select iRobot Robotic Vacuums
- Save up to 30% on select door locks from August, Schlage and Weiser
- Save up to 35% on select Sony headphones and earbuds
- Save up to 50% on select Garmin products
- Save up to 50% on select adidas footwear and apparel for the family
- Save up to 30% on select Under Armour apparel, shoes, and bags
- Save up to 40% on select New Balance Shoes
- Save up to 50% on select apparel from our brands
- Save up to 50% on select kids and baby apparel from our brands
- Save big on select car seats, strollers, and more
- Save big on select baby monitors
- Save up to 30% on select Crayola Toys
- Save up to 30% on select LEGO products
- Save up to 40% on select Smartwatches
- Save up to 50% on select watch brands
- Save up to 40% on select Suunto watches
- Save up to 30% on select DeWalt Tools
- Save up to 30% on select Hill's Science Diet Large Bags
- Save up to 50% on select men's and women's Philips Shavers
- Save up to 50% on select Crest and Oral B products
- Save up to 33% on select Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes and Brush Heads
Every Day Made Better with Prime
Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of over two million songs on Amazon Music, unlimited access to hundreds of books with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, early access to select Lightning Deals, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Prime is CDN $79 per year or CDN $7.99 a month and eligible customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.ca/prime. University and College students can join Prime Student for 50% off and enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month free trial at amazon.ca/primestudent. Amazon Business customers—from small businesses to large enterprises, as well as education, government and non-profit organizations—can also take advantage of Prime's fast, free shipping and exclusive business-relevant benefits with Business Prime, which starts at CDN $109 per year for up to three users at amazon.ca/businessprime.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
