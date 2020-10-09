Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jump-start Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14

Prime Day kicks off Tuesday, October 13 at 12 a.m. PT and runs for 48 hours, promising two full days of shopping on more than a million deals worldwide for Prime members

New this year, Prime members can shop exclusive deals from Canadian small and medium-sized businesses in the Support Small Storefront at amazon.ca/supportsmall

Shop with Alexa on an Echo device beginning Sunday, October 11, to get early access to select deals on devices. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?" Members will also find select device deals early on Amazon.ca starting Monday, October 12 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Two full days of can't-miss savings are almost here as Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on October 13 in 19 countries worldwide. Prime members will have exclusive access to more than one million deals worldwide on everything they need and love, including the most popular, beloved brands and must-have holiday gifts across every category from toys, electronics, fashion, Amazon devices and more. Shop with Alexa on an Echo device beginning Sunday, October 11 to get early access to select deals on devices. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?" Anyone can get a jump-start on their holiday shopping and savings this Prime Day by joining Prime or eligible customers can start a free 30-day trial at amazon.ca/primeday.

Support Small Businesses

Prime members can support small businesses this Prime Day by shopping deals featured in the Support Small Storefront. More than half of the items sold in Amazon's store worldwide are from third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses, and last Prime Day, these sellers surpassed $2 billion in sales.

To make it easier than ever for customers to support small businesses, here is a preview of some of the deals customers can expect from Canadian small and medium-sized businesses this upcoming Prime Day:

Prime Day Deals Preview

When it comes to incredible deals on amazing products, Prime Day 2020 delivers in a big way with more deals than any Prime Day event before. Additionally, members can shop feature lightning deals, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands and products. These offers could sell out quickly so be sure to come back and shop the entire 48 hours of Prime Day to cash in on the biggest savings.

A preview of Prime Day deals members can expect include:

Save 64% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $24.99

Save up to $110 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $59.99 , Echo Show 8 for $89.99 , and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $189.99

on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for , Echo Show 8 for , and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for Take Alexa on the road with $45 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $24.99

off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just Save $120 on the Echo Plus (2nd Gen, just $79.99 ), $70 on Echo Studio (just $199.99 ), and $20 on Echo Flex (just $14.99 )

on the Echo Plus (2nd Gen, just ), on Echo Studio (just ), and on Echo Flex (just ) Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $169.99

Save $50 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $99.99

on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just Save up to 30% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $149.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $89.99

and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for Save $25 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99 . Save up to 40% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $94.99

on Ring Stick Up Cam, just . Save up to 40% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $29.99

Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $189.99

Save $35 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $104.99

on Kindle Paperwhite, just Amazon Music Unlimited – For just $0.99 , Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free.

, Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free. Save up to 30% on select Philips Hue products

Save up to 25% on select laptops and desktops

Save up to 30% on select Chromebooks and Tablets

Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and wearables

Save up to 24% on select TCL Smart TVs

Save up to 30% on select AmazonBasics products

Save up to 30% on select office electronics

Save up to 30% on select PC gaming products

Save up to 30% on select TP-Link products

Save on select Samsonite Luggage Sets starting at $149.99

Save up to 30% on select coffee pods, K-Cups, and T-Discs

Save up to 30% on select cookbooks

Save up to 30% on select Coleman outdoor gear and essentials

Save 30% on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Save up to 30% on select books boxsets

Save up to 30% on select iRobot Robotic Vacuums

Save up to 30% on select door locks from August, Schlage and Weiser

Save up to 35% on select Sony headphones and earbuds

Save up to 50% on select Garmin products

Save up to 50% on select adidas footwear and apparel for the family

Save up to 30% on select Under Armour apparel, shoes, and bags

Save up to 40% on select New Balance Shoes

Save up to 50% on select apparel from our brands

Save up to 50% on select kids and baby apparel from our brands

Save big on select car seats, strollers, and more

Save big on select baby monitors

Save up to 30% on select Crayola Toys

Save up to 30% on select LEGO products

Save up to 40% on select Smartwatches

Save up to 50% on select watch brands

Save up to 40% on select Suunto watches

Save up to 30% on select DeWalt Tools

Save up to 30% on select Hill's Science Diet Large Bags

Save up to 50% on select men's and women's Philips Shavers

Save up to 50% on select Crest and Oral B products

Save up to 33% on select Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes and Brush Heads

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of over two million songs on Amazon Music, unlimited access to hundreds of books with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, early access to select Lightning Deals, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Prime is CDN $79 per year or CDN $7.99 a month and eligible customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.ca/prime. University and College students can join Prime Student for 50% off and enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month free trial at amazon.ca/primestudent. Amazon Business customers—from small businesses to large enterprises, as well as education, government and non-profit organizations—can also take advantage of Prime's fast, free shipping and exclusive business-relevant benefits with Business Prime, which starts at CDN $109 per year for up to three users at amazon.ca/businessprime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

