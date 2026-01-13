Primary Care Workers at North York Family Health Team Ratify New Agreement After 13-Week Strike

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - More than 40 primary care workers, members of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), have ratified a first collective agreement with their employer, the North York Family Health Team (NYFHT). After remaining steadfast during 13 weeks on the picket line, the workers have secured a first collective agreement that was ratified by 84 per cent of the members.

"This strike was about more than just fair wages. It was about respect and accountability to patients, workers and taxpayers across the province," says Erin Ariss, RN and ONA Provincial President. "I couldn't be prouder of this incredible group of health-care workers who have sent a clear message to all employers that they cannot get away with mismanaging tax dollars. Nurses and health-care professionals will fight for what they deserve with the same tenacity they do for patients."

Previously, the NYFHT Board of Directors offered workers no wage increases despite receiving additional government funding meant for workers' retention and recruitment. The Ford government and the Primary Care Action Team also failed to step up for patients and enforce the funding guidelines to ensure that public dollars went to workers, as intended.

"The fight these workers have led has inspired nurses and health-care workers across the country, especially those working in primary care. ONA members will not stand by while employers chose to put profit or other priorities over the workers who provide the care we all rely on," notes Ariss. "Front-line nurses and health-care workers deserve fair wages and working conditions, and patients deserve a system that actually invests in retaining the staff who care for them."

The workers say they are grateful to community members, patients, physicians, elected officials and allies across the province who showed solidarity and put pressure on their employer to negotiate a fair deal. They will continue the fight for better funding and accountability for team-based primary care to ensure fair wages for workers and high-quality care for patients.

