Primagaz, the French subsidiary of the world's leading LPG, SHV Energy Group, Chooses Getac to Optimise Operations Across its Bulk Gas Distribution Network

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Getac has today announced that Primagaz, part of the Dutch SHV Energy Group and the world's first LPG distributor, has selected the ZX70-Ex fully rugged tablet solution to streamline operations and improve safety throughout its bulk gas distribution network in France. The announcement extends a successful six-year technology partnership between the two companies, which has seen annual device failure rates drop from over 10 percent with legacy equipment, to just two percent with Getac devices.

Founded in 1938, Primagaz is a long-standing French player in the distribution of propane and butane, both in bulk and in bottles. As a pioneer in the energy transition, it was the first group to obtain authorisation to distribute gas on the grid in the 27,000 municipalities not served by natural gas, helping to balance the energy mix. Since 1999, Primagaz has been the French subsidiary of the SHV Energy group, which has 30 million customers and 14,000 employees in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The fast and efficient delivery of butane and propane to customers throughout France is an essential part of Primagaz's business. These deliveries take place all year in areas not served by the natural gas network to private and business customers, such as farmers and industrial installations.

To perform deliveries safely and on schedule, Primagaz's drivers need a mobile solution that not only protects them while working in potentially dangerous environments, but also allows them to complete their duties as efficiently as possible. These duties include communicating with the head office, printing off purchase orders and invoices, and registering important data via specialist applications, all whilst being on-site with customers.

Getac's ZX70-Ex fully rugged tablet has been identified as the ideal solution to Primagaz's needs. Featuring a powerful Android operating system, a touchscreen display equipped with LumiBond®2.0 technology providing a display readable, both indoors and out, a 4G LTE connectivity and full-shift battery life, the ZX70-Ex offers all the functionality that delivery drivers need to work effectively in the field. MIL-STD-810G and IP67 certifications mean it can survive tough physical working environments and an operational range of -21°C to +60°C maintains reliability in even extreme temperatures. ATEX Zone 2/22 and IECEx Zone 2/22 certifications ensure safe use in potentially explosive atmospheres, while specialist software provided by embedded computing expert Grizzli further enhances operational efficiency.

The ZX70-Ex's advanced features allow Primagaz to digitise its customers' digital signing, which also amplifies its business processes.

"Besides the extremely reliable rugged hardware, Getac's three-year Bumper-to-Bumper warranty covering accidental damages as standard is also highly beneficial, minimising disruption from unexpected downtime and keeping our delivery drivers on the road," says Pierre-Antoine Barré, Project in chief AMOA Supply Chain for Primagaz. "In addition, we benefit from advanced and technical support that offers outstanding advantages beyond our expectation and beyond the support on the equipment."

"We're proud to further extend our successful technology partnership with Primagaz through the signing of this new deal," says Rowina Lee, Vice President of Global Sales & Business Development Center, Getac Technology Corporation. "Thanks to our rugged solutions and expert technical support, we are a reliable technological partner for Primagaz who can focus on delivering industry leading high-quality services to its customers."

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2018 consolidated revenue $38 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac's business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utilities, insurance and field-service customers. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com

