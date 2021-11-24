The Canadian Company Now Regroups 37 Agri-food Businesses

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Préval AG, the international agri-food company headquartered in Quebec, today announced that it has acquired the assets of J&G Foods. Located in Sutton, Mass., J&G is a custom and specialty case-ready fresh meat provider specializing in quality, portioned organic and grass-fed beef, organic and natural chicken, natural pork and beef, and a variety of marinated and value-added meats. Préval AG is owned and operated by the Quebec-based Fontaine family and controls food production "from farm to fork". The agri-company generates more than $720 million in sales and employs more than 1400 in Canada, the U.S. and South America.

In making the announcement, Fabien Fontaine, Préval AG President and Founder, said, "We are excited to add what is now J&G 2021 to our diversified family of companies. J&G has a well-deserved reputation for quality meat products and great customer service." Fontaine also said J&G would join Préval AG's six other meat companies, including Montpak International in Canada and Catelli Brothers in the U.S. that provide veal, lamb and beef processing and packaging to retail and food service customers throughout the Americas.

The current J&G Foods President Bill Leva becomes CEO and will continue to lead J&G 2021, along with the current management team. Tony Catelli, President & CEO of Catelli Brothers, will also be President of J&G 2021 and manage Préval AG's entire U.S. meat operations.

Leva said, "All of us at J&G are pleased to join a leader in the agri-food industry, and we look forward to bringing our specialized skills to help make Préval AG even more successful." He added, "Our customers, which include some of the most recognized in the supermarket industry, can be assured that they can expect the same high level of service and the same high-quality products that they have received from us since our founding in 1999."

About Préval AG

Préval AG is an agri-food company with 37 subsidiaries whose activities include animal husbandry and abattoir operations for veal, beef and lamb, transportation and meat processing, as well as large-scale crop and horticulture production and grain processing. Headquartered in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec, Préval AG currently has more than 1400 employees in Canada, the United States and South America. The company places great importance on animal welfare and the principles of circular economy, recovery and reduction of the environmental footprint. Driven by innovation and sustainable agricultural development, Préval AG is one of the most influential companies in the agri-food sector in North America. For additional information, please visit http://www.prevalag.com/.

