PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING MR. ALFRED TEO

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Alfred Teo (the "Acquiror") announced that he has entered into a contribution agreement with GO Residential Operating LLC ("OpCo"), an indirect subsidiary of GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT"), to acquire, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,339,666 common units ("OpCo Units") of OpCo at a price of US$9.95 per OpCo Unit on a private placement basis (the "Private Placement Acquisition"). The Acquiror also announced that he has agreed to acquire, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 134,946 trust units ("Units") of the REIT at a price of US$9.95 per Unit (together with the Private Placement Acquisition, the "Acquisitions") in connection with the public offering (the "Offering") of the REIT pursuant to which the REIT will issue an aggregate of 3,768,845 Units by way of a prospectus supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus of the REIT dated February 23, 2026 which offering was announced by the REIT on March 16, 2026. The Acquisitions are expected to close on or about March 23, 2026.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Acquisitions, the Acquiror, directly or indirectly, owned or controlled (i) 1,195,800 Units and (ii) 3,367,869 OpCo Units, collectively representing an aggregate of an approximate 12.41% effective equity interest in the REIT on a partially diluted basis. The OpCo Units are, in all material respects, economically equivalent to Units and are redeemable by the holder thereof for cash equal to the market price of one Unit or, at the election of the REIT, for one Unit (subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments).

Following the completion of the Acquisitions, the Acquiror will, directly or indirectly, own or control an aggregate of 1,330,746 Units and 6,707,535.03 OpCo Units, representing an approximate 18.32% effective equity interest in the REIT on a partially diluted basis.

The Units and OpCo Units held by the Acquiror are being held for investment purposes and the Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership or control of Units and OpCo Units, whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise. The Acquiror has agreed that any OpCo Units purchased pursuant to the Acquisitions will be subject to a hold period of four months following the closing of the Acquisitions, subject to certain exceptions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. A copy of the reports to be filed by Mr. Teo in connection with the transactions described herein will be available under the REIT's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The address of the Acquiror is 808 Page Avenue, Building #5, Lyndhurst, New Jersey, 07071, United States of America.

To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact:

Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel

[email protected]

516-776-4666

SOURCE Alfred Teo