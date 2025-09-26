EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING MR. ALFRED TEO

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Alfred Teo (the "Acquiror") confirmed today that as a result of purchases between September 10, 2025, and September 22, 2025, he, directly or indirectly, acquired an aggregate of 900,000 trust units ("Units") of GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") at an aggregate purchase price of US$10,971,980 (the "Acquisitions").

Prior to the Acquisitions, the Acquiror, directly or indirectly, owned or controlled (i) 280,000 Units pursuant to various acquisitions between August 6, 2025, and August 27, 2025 on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and (ii) 3,367,869.03 common units ("OpCo Units") of GO Residential Operating LLC ("OpCo") pursuant to the REIT's initial public offering on July 31, 2025 (the "Offering"), collectively representing an aggregate approximate 9.94% effective equity interest in the REIT on a partially diluted basis. The OpCo Units are, in all material respects, economically equivalent to Units and are redeemable by the holder thereof for cash equal to the market price of one Unit or, at the election of the REIT, for one Unit (subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments).

Immediately following the Acquisitions, the Acquiror, directly or indirectly, owned or controlled an aggregate of 1,180,000 Units and 3,367,869.03 OpCo Units, representing an approximate 12.39% effective equity interest in the REIT on a partially diluted basis.

The Units and OpCo Units held by the Acquiror are being held for investment purposes and the Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership or control of Units and OpCo Units whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise. The Acquiror has agreed that any OpCo Units owned by the Acquirors pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to certain exceptions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. A copy of the reports to be filed by Mr. Teo in connection with the transaction described herein will be available under the REIT's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The head office of the REIT is 80 Fifth Avenue, Suite 201, New York, New York, 10011, United States of America.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact: Max Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, [email protected], 516-776-4666