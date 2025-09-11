Press'd Sandwich Shop Celebrates 15 Years with a Nationwide B'Day BOGO Event Taking Place September 19, 2025

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Press'd Sandwich Shop, the proudly Canadian sandwich brand known for its house-baked bread and delicious sandwich flavours, is turning 15, and everyone's invited to the party.

To celebrate this milestone, all Press'd locations across Canada will be offering a one-day-only B'Day BOGO event on September 19, 2025. Guests who buy any sandwich in-store will receive a second sandwich free (of equal or lesser value), while supplies last.

"To celebrate, we're not baking cake, we're baking bread, just like we've done fresh in-store every day for the past 15 years," said Scott Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Press'd. "This celebration is about thanking the communities who've supported us and welcoming new sandwich lovers to experience what makes Press'd so special."

Born and Bread Canadian

Founded in Edmonton in 2010, Press'd has grown to over 22 locations across Canada. Unlike many quick-service restaurants, Press'd takes pride in baking its bread fresh in-house daily, and crafting sandwiches with real, high-quality ingredients, a point of pride that has earned loyal fans and multiple community awards.

New Menu, Same Sandwich Love

In addition to the B'Day BOGO event, Press'd is also rolling out a refreshed menu featuring new crave-worthy creations, limited-time ingredients, and updated options designed to keep customers coming back for more. The menu revamp stays true to the brand's core promise: flavour-packed sandwiches built on fresh bread, served fast and made with care.

Celebrating with Joy and Generosity

While the birthday milestone marks 15 years in business, the BOGO offer represents more than just a giveaway; it's a chance to spread joy, reconnect with loyal fans, and invite new customers to discover why Press'd has become a favourite across Canada.

Promotion Details:

What: Buy One Sandwich, Get One Free (equal or lesser value)

Buy One Sandwich, Get One Free (equal or lesser value) Where: All participating Press'd locations, in-store only

All participating Press'd locations, in-store only When: September 19, 2025 – All Day

– All Day Limit: One BOGO per person. While supplies last.

