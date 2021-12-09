Premiers committed to a renewed health care partnership for all Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers met today by teleconference to discuss the pandemic and the urgent need to resolve the structural funding shortfall facing our health care systems.

"We need a renewed and reinvigorated partnership for health care funding in Canada, and this requires First Ministers to come together in person and have a meaningful discussion," said British Columbia Premier John Horgan, Chair, Council of the Federation.

Premiers understand the challenges facing our health care systems and recognize a new vision for health care, supported by a significant, long-term increase in federal funding, is needed to ensure we emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Premiers agree on the urgent need for the federal government to increase its share of provincial-territorial health care costs through the Canada Health Transfer to 35%, which represents an immediate injection of $28 billion. All agree on the need to focus on outcomes, to be accountable to our own residents for the responsible investment of their tax dollars, and to meet the urgent demands for improved health services across the country.

Premiers have invited the Prime Minister to work with them and begin negotiations without further delay so that a First Ministers' Agreement on Sustainable Health Care Funding can be finalized early in the New Year, ahead of federal, provincial and territorial budgets.

Over the past 20 months, Canada's First Ministers have demonstrated that when we work together, we can deliver results for Canadians. Premiers look forward to applying this same approach to ensure that Canada's public health care systems remain sustainable for generations to come.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

