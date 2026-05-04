Premier Construction Software Partners with Quickly to Automate Early Payments in Construction

MARKHAM, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Premier Construction Software, the global leader in cloud ERP solutions for the construction industry, announces a strategic partnership with Quickly, an early payment platform built for the construction sector. The partnership integrates Quickly's automated early payment capabilities directly into Premier's cloud ERP, giving construction companies a new way to reduce payables costs, improve cash flow, and pay their suppliers faster. The solution is offered at no cost to customers, with savings shared when early payments are used.

Suppliers in construction routinely wait 30 to 90 days to get paid. That delay strains vendor relationships, creates manual work for finance teams, and can slow down project execution and reinvestment. Through this partnership, Premier and Quickly are bringing automated early payment capabilities to construction companies, allowing buyers to offer early payment on approved invoices at a discount while suppliers get faster access to the capital they need to keep projects on schedule.

"Our clients told us they wanted a smarter way to handle vendor payments without adding complexity to their operations. Quickly fits that need. The integration works inside the workflows our clients already use, and it turns approved payables into a savings opportunity. No new systems to learn, no disruption to existing payment terms."

-- Aisha Ali, President, Premier Construction Software

"Construction has operated on rigid payment cycles for decades. By partnering with Premier Construction Software, we're embedding dynamic early payments directly into their platform, giving customers a practical way to reduce supplier costs and improve margins without changing how they operate or their existing payment terms. There is no cost to adopt, and customers can choose to use it whenever it makes sense."

-- Kyle Friedman, CEO & Co-Founder, Quickly Technologies

Modernizing Payments in Construction

Premier's AI-powered cloud ERP already gives construction companies real-time visibility into job costs, project budgets, and financial performance. Adding Quickly's early payment infrastructure extends that visibility into the payables process, connecting approved invoices to automated discount capture and cost savings. For contractors managing large vendor networks across multiple active projects, this means fewer manual payment requests, stronger supplier retention, a more predictable cash position and incremental savings across payables.

About Premier Construction Software

Founded in 2009, Premier Construction Software operates on a global scale with offices across North America, Australia/New Zealand, and the MENA region. Premier specializes in financial construction software, delivering a unified platform that integrates financial management, project execution, field operations, and AI-driven technology to help clients achieve operational excellence and scalability.

Premier Construction Software is a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., a global leader in delivering specialized, mission-critical software solutions for both public and private sectors.

About Quickly

Quickly Technologies Inc. is an early payment platform that enables businesses to reduce payables costs while giving suppliers faster access to capital. By embedding dynamic early payment options directly into existing accounting workflows, Quickly allows customers to offer early payments on approved invoices with no cost to adopt. The platform is used by over 2,000 companies across North America, helping businesses improve cash flow, strengthen supplier relationships, and unlock savings.

SOURCE Premier Construction Software

Media Contact: Manahil Adnan, Marketing Coordinator, [email protected], www.premiercs.com; Kyle Friedman, CEO, Quickly Technologies Inc., [email protected], www.helloquickly.com