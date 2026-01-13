Premier Construction Software Appoints Aisha Ali as President, Signalling New Era of Innovation and Growth

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Premier Construction Software, a global leader in construction ERP solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Aisha Ali as its new President.

This transition marks an exciting milestone for Premier as the construction industry embraces a new era defined by data intelligence, automation, and AI-driven decision-making.

Aisha Ali, President of Premier Construction Software (CNW Group/Premier Construction Software)

A respected technology executive known for her visionary leadership and commitment to innovation, Aisha brings more than 15 years of experience driving digital transformation across the construction software industry. Over the past decade at Premier, she has advanced through key roles spanning implementation, customer success, client experience, and operations, making her uniquely positioned to lead the company's next phase of growth.

Throughout her career, Aisha has worked closely with contractors and developers across North America and the MENA region, helping them modernize financial and project management workflows. Her customer-centric approach has been instrumental in shaping Premier's product strategy and deepening the company's understanding of real-world construction challenges.

Recognized globally as a thought leader in construction technology, Aisha has been a featured speaker at major industry events such as Construction Technology Confex and Big 5 Global's FutureTech Summit, where she explored the power of AI and ERP to transform productivity, safety, and project delivery. Her insights have also been profiled in CIO Times, underlining her reputation for combining innovation, operational excellence, and forward-thinking leadership.

"I'm honoured to lead Premier at such an exciting time of growth and transformation," said Aisha Ali, President of Premier Construction Software. "Our mission is to shape the future of construction technology by giving our customers the clarity, efficiency, and confidence to deliver exceptional projects. I'm deeply committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and continuing to invest in tools that empower both our clients and our people."

With a strong foundation of product innovation and a continued focus on customer success, Premier is positioned at the forefront of the industry's evolution. Under Aisha's leadership, the company will continue to accelerate innovation, expand its global footprint, and deliver even greater value to construction professionals worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.premiercs.com.

About Premier Construction Software

Founded in 2009, Premier Construction Software is a global provider of construction ERP software. With offices in North America, Australia/New Zealand, and the UAE, Premier empowers construction teams with real-time financial insights, automated workflows, and AI-driven project management tools. Premier is a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., a global leader in vertical market software solutions.

SOURCE Premier Construction Software

Media Contact: Alena Sheina, Marketing Manager, [email protected], www.premiercs.com