Premia Partners selected as winner of HKEx Top Performing ETF -- Total Return Award for its Premia CSI Caixin China New Economy ETF with 45.2% return for 2019

"We are most grateful for the recognition and continued support by the HKEx, as well as our clients and business partners in this journey," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "We have great passion for the Asian ETF markets and look forward to building out more efficient tools for investors to access growth opportunities in Asia."

The HKEX ETF Awards are dedicated to recognising the achievements of the top performers in Hong Kong's ETF industry. As of February 14th 2020, Premia Partners which celebrated its third anniversary has 6 ETFs listed on HKEx covering China, Emerging ASEAN, Asia Innovative Technology, Vietnam and US Treasury exposures.

About Premia Partners

Premia Partners was founded in Hong Kong in 2016, by a group of ETF enthusiasts who believe in enabling investors with efficient investment tools and see enormous scope for innovation in the Asian ETF industry in Asia, and for Asia -- because this is our home. For more information, please visit www.premia-partners.com

