Preliminary Election Expenses Limits Now Available Français

News provided by

Elections Canada

Mar 07, 2025, 13:28 ET

Limits apply to registered political parties, confirmed candidates and registered third parties for the federal by-election in Halifax

GATINEAU, QC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ -

Further information:

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Elections Canada