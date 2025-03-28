Limits apply to registered political parties, confirmed candidates and registered third parties in the federal general election

Elections Canada has released the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates for the federal general election to be held on Monday, April 28 . The limits establish how much registered parties and confirmed candidates can spend on election expenses.

The final election expenses limits for registered parties and confirmed candidates will be available on Monday, April 21 , after the lists of electors have been revised.

after the lists of electors have been revised. Expenses limits for regulated activities of registered third parties are also available.

View the expenses limits for registered third parties .

. Election expenses limits for political parties and for candidates as well as expenses limits for regulated activities of third parties are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

