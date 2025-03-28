Preliminary Election Expenses Limits Now Available Français

News provided by

Elections Canada

Mar 28, 2025, 12:52 ET

Limits apply to registered political parties, confirmed candidates and registered third parties in the federal general election 

GATINEAU, QC, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -

Further information:

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Elections Canada