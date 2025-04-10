GATINEAU, QC, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada has released the total preliminary election expenses limit for each registered political party for the federal general election to be held on Monday, April 28.

The limits establish how much each registered party can spend on election expenses.

Preliminary election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors in each electoral district. Each party's overall limit is determined by adding together the limits for the electoral districts where the party has endorsed a candidate.

The final election expenses limits for parties and candidates will be available on Monday, April 21, after the lists of electors have been revised.

Election expenses limits for political parties , for candidates and for third parties are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

