Preliminary Election Expenses Limits Available Français
Elections Canada
Sep 23, 2020, 18:41 ET
Limits Apply to Registered Political Parties, Candidates and Third Parties in the Federal By-Elections in York Centre and Toronto Centre
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 23, 2020
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties and candidates for the federal by-elections in the electoral districts of York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
- The limits establish how much money registered parties and candidates can spend on the by-elections. Preliminary election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors.
- View the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties with a candidate in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
- View the preliminary election expenses limits for candidates in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
- The final election expenses limits for registered parties and candidates will be available on Monday, October 19, 2020, after the lists of electors have been revised.
- Expenses limits for regulated activities by registered third parties are also available.
- Spending limits for registered parties, candidates and third parties are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Further information:
- What are election expenses for political parties?
- What are election expenses for candidates?
- What are regulated expenses for third parties?
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca