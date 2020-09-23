Preliminary Election Expenses Limits Available Français

Limits Apply to Registered Political Parties, Candidates and Third Parties in the Federal By-Elections in York Centre and Toronto Centre

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 23, 2020

  • The Chief Electoral Officer has released the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties and candidates for the federal by-elections in the electoral districts of York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
  • The limits establish how much money registered parties and candidates can spend on the by-elections. Preliminary election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors.
    • View the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties with a candidate in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
    • View the preliminary election expenses limits for candidates in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
  • The final election expenses limits for registered parties and candidates will be available on Monday, October 19, 2020, after the lists of electors have been revised.
  • Expenses limits for regulated activities by registered third parties are also available.
  • Spending limits for registered partiescandidates and third parties are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.

Further information:

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

