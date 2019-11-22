Prairie Lights Power Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) has accepted an initial project description for the proposed Prairie Lights Power Project, located 35 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, within the Municipal District of Greenview, Alberta.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the initial project description and provide feedback related to the proposed project. Comments received will support the Agency in the preparation of a summary of issues. Once completed, the Agency will provide the summary of issues to the proponent, Prairie Lights Power GP Inc.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until December 12, 2019.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80324). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

As next steps, the proponent will provide the Agency with a detailed project description, which will include a response to the summary of issues. Taking into consideration the information submitted by the proponent, as well as comments received during the public comment period and other relevant information, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the proposed project. If one is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

