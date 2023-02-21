SAGUENAY, QC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The SAAQ is informing the people of Lourdes-de-Blanc-Sablon and the surrounding area of the upcoming visit of a mobile unit to pass the practical examinations to people wishing to obtain a driver's licence or a learner's licence. It will also be possible to renew and replace.

This mobile unit will be on site according to the following schedule, if the demand justifies it:

Dates: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.





Wednesday, March 22, 2023

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.





Thursday, March 23, 2023

8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.





To make an appointment, for a practical examination or photo of your driver's licence, please contact the Sept-Îles service center between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. except Wednesday 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 1-800-463-6858.

Location: St Theresa School

1581 Camille-Marcoux Boulevard

Lourdes-de-Blanc-Sablon, (Quebec) G0G 1C0

It is recalled that when applicants show up for their appointment for registration, they will have to provide two pieces of identification such as a territorial permit, a Health Insurance Card or a passport. Applicants must also have their valid and signed registration certificate and proof of liability insurance for the vehicle used for the examination. The vehicle must be in good mechanical condition. Applicants under the age of 18 will also be required to provide the original parental authorization.

It is asks applicants to show up 15 minutes before the appointment time

Please note that the SAAQ must be notified at least 48 hours in advance of a cancellation of a practical examination appointment, otherwise a fee will apply.

