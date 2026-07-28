PR Newswire Expands French-Canadian Distribution Network with Les Affaires

New partnership helps customers reach readers of Quebec's premier business outlet through more than 100 French Canadian distribution options.

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Expanding its robust Canadian distribution network, PR Newswire announced the integration of Les Affaires, Quebec's leading French-language business publication, into its comprehensive suite of over 100 French Canadian wire products. Les Affaires is a trusted source of business news for Quebec's executives, entrepreneurs, investors and decision-makers, making it an important destination for organizations looking to reach French-speaking business audiences.

This strategic enhancement significantly broadens the reach for French-language news, providing customers with increased visibility among an influential audience of Quebec business leaders, executives and investors.

Customers can explore these expanded French Canadian distribution options by logging into PR Newswire Amplify™: https://app.prnewswire.com/login/.

Expanding Reach in Quebec

The inclusion of Les Affaires directly addresses the need for targeted communication within Quebec's dynamic economic landscape. By connecting customer news directly with this prominent publication, PR Newswire ensures that key announcements reach a highly influential demographic, including business leaders, executives and investors. This integration underscores PR Newswire's commitment to delivering precise and impactful distribution for French Canadian-language news.

"Adding Les Affaires, Quebec's leading French-language business publication, to our French Canadian news distribution network gives our customers more opportunities to reach business audiences in this important market," said Liam Power, SVP of Global Operations at PR Newswire.

Strengthening Canadian Distribution

This latest partnership follows recent collaborations with Postmedia and Black Press, marking a continued investment in bolstering PR Newswire's Canadian distribution infrastructure. These strategic expansions are designed to provide greater value to customers by enhancing the breadth and depth of their news dissemination across Canada, particularly within key regional markets like Quebec.

PR Newswire continues to invest in expanding its distribution network, helping customers connect with the audiences that matter most across Canada and around the world.

SOURCE PR Newswire

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