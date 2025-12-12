PowerBank Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) ("PowerBank" or the "Company"), a leader in North American energy infrastructure development and asset ownership, reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of PowerBank. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on December 11, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, are set out below:



Votes for % Votes for Votes withheld % Votes withheld Dr. Richard Lu 7,335,605 99.83 % 12,335 0.17 % Matthew Wayrynen 7,293,986 99.27 % 53,954 0.73 % Paul Pasalic 7,327,686 99.72 % 20,254 0.28 % Paul Sparkes 7,312,633 99.52 % 35,307 0.48 % Chelsea Nickles 7,330,725 99.77 % 17,215 0.23 %

Shareholders at the Meeting also voted in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors.

