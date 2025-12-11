PowerBank Announces Launch of the First Satellite in the "Orbital Cloud" Project with Smartlink AI

Rocket launch occurred on December 10, 2025

Upcoming milestone includes expansion to 5–8 orbital nodes integrating compute and connectivity

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) ("PowerBank" or the "Company"), today congratulates Smartlink AI ("Orbit AI") on the successful launch of the DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite.

This inaugural satellite marks Orbit AI's first step toward building its Orbital Cloud network -- an architecture where AI compute, connectivity and blockchain-verified processing occur directly in low-Earth orbit.

Rocket launch of DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite, on December 10, 2025. Source: PowerBank Corporation. (CNW Group/PowerBank Corporation) DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite, pictured November 10, 2025. Source: PowerBank Corporation. (CNW Group/PowerBank Corporation)

Orbit AI is developing DeStarlink, the first decentralized low-Earth-orbit network for global connectivity, and DeStarAI, a suite of orbital AI data centers powered by solar arrays and naturally cooled in space. Together, these systems form the Orbital Cloud, a unified infrastructure layer designed to enable sovereign, censorship-resistant connectivity and in-orbit compute services.

By 2032 projected size of Global Satellite Market is USD$615B1. Additional opportunities span orbital infrastructure, in-orbit data centers, and satellite data services, representing a combined market potential of USD$115.64B over the next decade2-4.

A core differentiator of the Orbital Cloud is its solar-powered execution layer. Satellites are equipped with lightweight, space-grade solar panels that harvest continuous sunlight during orbit, intended to enable round-the-clock AI inference, blockchain node operation, and on-board data processing. PowerBank's future contributions will focus on supporting advanced solar modules, adaptive energy management systems, and thermal control solutions--components essential to powering the next generation of larger, higher-compute satellites in the constellation.

"Today marks a transformative moment in the evolution of space-based infrastructure," said Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank. "The successful launch of DeStarlink Genesis-1 validates our vision of supporting solar-powered solutions for the digital economy. This demonstrates how clean energy and advanced computing can converge to build resilient, globally accessible infrastructure beyond terrestrial constraints. PowerBank is proud to collaborate with Orbit AI in pioneering this new frontier where our solar energy expertise can help power the next generation of orbital computing and connectivity."

Through its collaboration with Orbit AI, PowerBank intends to contribute advanced solar energy systems and adaptive thermal control solutions, reflecting its broader shift toward digital asset, data center, and Real World Asset infrastructure, where solar power supports digital infrastructure deployments and high-growth AI markets. PowerBank's contribution focuses on solar power and adaptive thermal technologies essential to future satellite's "Execution Layer."

Orbit AI plans to expand its constellation beginning in 2026, with larger-scale deployments anticipated through 2028–2030. PowerBank expects to continue as a key partner in these developments.

Key Milestones

Q4 2025: Launch of Genesis-1 with Ethereum wallet , blockchain node, and initial AI inference payload.

, blockchain node, and initial AI inference payload. 2026: Expansion to 5–8 orbital nodes integrating compute and connectivity.

2027–2028: Full constellation rollout and commercialization of Orbital Cloud services.

2028–2030: Autonomous network governance; large-scale orbital compute and communication operations.

PowerBank's collaboration with Orbit AI on the Orbital Cloud initiative reflects the Company's strategic expansion into high-growth digital infrastructure markets. The successful launch of Genesis-1 marks the first step in a multi-year roadmap of Orbit AI to establish a fully operational constellation of solar-powered, AI-enabled satellites that will redefine global connectivity and digital sovereignty from low-Earth orbit. At this time PowerBank elected not to make any additional investment in Orbit AI.

About PowerBank

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit www.powerbankcorp.com.

About Orbit AI

Orbit AI is a Singapore based pioneer in Aerospace. Cooperating with supply chain from China and US, the company is building a decentralized low-Earth orbit satellite network (DeStarlink) combined with orbital AI compute/data-center infrastructure (DeStarAI). The company plans blockchain verified nodes in space, solar-powered compute payloads and a mesh network architecture to deliver global connectivity and digital-sovereignty services. To learn more about Orbit AI please visit https://orbitAI.global or follow http://x.com/OrbitAI_OAI

Notes

