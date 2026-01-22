TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Power Sustainable Lios ("Lios"), the specialist food-focused private equity platform of Power Sustainable ("PS"), today announced a strategic acquisition of Crofter's Organic, the largest supplier of organic jams, jellies, and spreads in North America. The transaction includes co-investments from Farm Credit Canada ("FCC"), BMO Capital Partners, and the founding Latka family, who will remain engaged as long-term partners in the company's future.

Founded in 1989 and based in Parry Sound, Ontario, Crofter's is recognized as a pioneer in the organic fruit spreads category. Known for its premium ingredients, sustainable sourcing practices, and innovative product portfolio, Crofter's has established a trusted brand presence across North America and continues to drive strong category momentum as the fastest-growing brand in the category.1

A Partnership Designed for Sustainable, Scalable Growth

The investment will support the Company's next phase of expansion, including capacity enhancement, brand awareness through marketing investment, and product innovation, to meet growing demand from its branded and private label customers. With a shared commitment to sustainability, Crofter's and its new partners aim to strengthen the Company's position as a leader in better-for-you, responsibly produced food products.

"Our investment in Crofter's reflects our conviction in the long-term growth of sustainably oriented food businesses," said Jonathan Belair, Managing Partner at Power Sustainable Lios. "Crofter's has built an exceptional brand rooted in quality, organic ingredients, and responsible production. We are proud to partner with this exceptional management team as the company enters its next chapter."

"Crofter's sits at the intersection of key consumer trends – growing demand for organic products, ingredient simplification, sugar reduction, and supply chain transparency," added Craig Hanna, Partner at Power Sustainable Lios. "We believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on these dynamics, and we look forward to supporting the team with relevant experience in organic and fruit-based foods."

"We are excited to welcome long-term, values-aligned partners who share our vision for durable growth," said Crofter's CEO Tim Jax. "Partnering with Lios, FCC, and BMO Capital Partners enables us to accelerate our mission of delivering high-quality organic fruit spreads to more households across North America and beyond."

Strategic Co-Investors Strengthen New Partnership

Farm Credit Canada and BMO Capital Partners join the investment consortium with a shared interest in supporting scalable, innovative Canadian food businesses.

"FCC is proud to support Crofter's Organic and we're excited to be part of its journey ahead, as it continues to elevate organic food production standards in Canada," said Adam Smalley, Managing Director of FCC Capital. "By supporting Crofter's growth, we're helping drive demand for Canadian-made products, strengthening local supply chains, and creating new opportunities for producers nationwide."

1 Fastest growing brand defined as highest unit sales increase in Shelf Stable Fruit Spreads, Jams & Jellies, MULO channel, L52W ending 11.30.25

About Power Sustainable Lios

Power Sustainable Lios is a private equity platform focused on investing in innovative, sustainability-driven companies operating across the food and agriculture value chain. Lios partners with management teams and founders to drive long-term value creation, operational excellence, and environmentally responsible growth. Power Sustainable Lios is a subsidiary of Power Sustainable.

Learn more: powersustainablelios.com

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager investing long-term capital across core sectors of the economy--energy, food, mobility, connectivity, and the built environment--as they undergo structural change. The firm invests selectively along these sectors' value chains through equity and credit strategies, focusing on opportunities where resource efficiency, transition and resilience are material drivers of performance and risk. Power Sustainable is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW), an international management and holding company focused on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Learn more: powersustainable.com

About Crofters Food Ltd

Crofters Food Ltd is the largest supplier of organic jams, jellies, and spreads in North America, known for its commitment to better-for-you ingredients, sustainable sourcing, and category innovation. Founded in 1989, Crofters distributes its products across major retailers in North America and continues to drive category relevancy and expansion.

Learn more: croftersorganic.com

About FCC

FCC is proud to be 100 per cent invested in Canadian agriculture and food. The organization's employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves.

Learn more: fcc.ca

About BMO Capital Partners

BMO Capital Partners is a leading provider of junior capital, including subordinated debt, mezzanine financing and equity capital to mid-market companies across North America. With $2.0 billion of committed capital and offices across Canada & USA, BMO Capital Partners invests in companies with defensible industry positions and stable and predictable cash flows. Proceeds are typically used for acquisitions, buyouts, capital expenditures/expansions, restructurings and working capital for growth.

Learn more: commercial.bmo.com/en/ca/bmo-capital-partners/

