Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Closes Senior Secured Financing for Novilla RNG's Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Platform

YPSILANTI, Mich. and MIAMI, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit ("PSIC") recently closed a US$45 million senior secured financing for Novilla RNG ("Novilla" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated developer, owner and operator of dairy renewable natural gas ("RNG") assets in the United States.

The financing will support growth capital expenditures, including the construction of two greenfield dairy RNG projects in South Dakota, and advance Novilla's broader development pipeline. Novilla's projects capture methane from dairy operations and convert it into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas, helping abate methane emissions and supply low-carbon fuel to transportation and utility markets.

Founded in 2021, Novilla designs, permits, constructs, owns and operates dairy RNG projects across the United States with five projects operating as of June 2026. The Company is led by an experienced management team with a combined track record of more than 100 years in the RNG and infrastructure sectors. Novilla has been sponsored by ERA Partners LLC, a value-add infrastructure investment firm that specializes in helping to build platforms of asset-rich operating businesses that deliver essential services in the North American lower middle market, since the Company's inception.

"Novilla stands out for its first-principles approach to building a differentiated dairy RNG platform, combining deep technical capabilities with an expanding portfolio of high-quality projects," said Benjamin Shenwick, Principal of PSIC. "We are pleased to support the Company's next phase of growth as it brings additional projects online. We believe Novilla is well-positioned to deliver durable outcomes for its partners and stakeholders."

"This financing provides flexible capital to bring our projects under construction online and continue building our development pipeline," said Jared Williams, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Novilla RNG. "PSIC's infrastructure credit expertise and understanding of the RNG sector make it a strong financing partner for Novilla as we continue to develop high-quality dairy RNG projects across the United States."

PSIC's investment reflects its continued focus on providing tailored financing solutions to infrastructure businesses and assets that improve resource efficiency and support the energy transition. The strategy seeks to partner with exceptional companies and management teams across infrastructure sectors, including energy, transportation and logistics, digital, social, and utilities and recycling. With this transaction, PSIC has completed ten investments across North America, following the recent close of its first global fund, which brought total capital aligned with the strategy to more than US$1 billion.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager investing across the core sectors of the real economy as they undergo structural change. The firm allocates capital across energy, food, mobility, connectivity, and the built environment, investing selectively along their value chains through equity and credit strategies. Power Sustainable focuses on opportunities where transition, resilience, and resource efficiency are drivers of performance and risk. Power Sustainable is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW), an international management and holding company focused on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more on Power Sustainable's LinkedIn and website .

About Novilla RNG

Novilla RNG is a dairy renewable natural gas developer, owner and operator founded in 2021. The Company designs, permits, constructs, owns and operates dairy RNG projects across the United States, with a portfolio of operational, construction-stage and development-stage assets. Learn more at www.novillarng.com .

SOURCE Power Sustainable

Media Contact: Power Sustainable Communications, [email protected]