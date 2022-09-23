POWER STAFFING SOLUTIONS places No. 2 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - POWER STAFFING SOLUTIONS is pleased to announce it placed No. 2 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Power Staffing Solutions earned its spot with three-year growth of 10406%.

Power Staffing Solutions provides industry-leading expertise and staffing support in Healthcare, Technology and Professional Services under the leadership of Managing Partner Saye Sathiyakumar. Saye is a minority-based owner, whose enthusiastic action-oriented style has driven the spectacular rise of the company. Leading by example, he has instilled values of purpose and passion from top to bottom. Alongside his entrepreneurial ventures, Saye is a big advocate of giving back to the community. The driving force of PSS is improving the lives of people by connecting them with opportunities and providing support for personal and professional growth.

"We're humbled to be recognized for this honour by the Globe and Mail. It is proof that our unique culture, approach and resilience have made a huge impact," says Managing Partner Saye Sathiyakumar.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify, companies had to complete an in-depth application process. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About Power Staffing Solutions

Power Staffing Solutions specializes in Healthcare, IT and Professional recruitment and staffing. The company was founded by senior executives from the industry who have deep rooted relationships and networks within the GTA, and partnerships throughout North America.

