Readers are referred to the sections Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Statements later in this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

MONTRÉAL, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada (Power Corporation or the Corporation) (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E) today reported earnings results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Power Corporation Consolidated results for the period ended March 31, 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

POWER CORPORATION

Net earnings 1 for the first quarter of 2026 were $820 million or $1.29 per share 2 , compared with $689 million or $1.07 per share in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net earnings 1 3 were $905 million or $1.43 per share, compared with $787 million or $1.22 per share in the first quarter of 2025.

for the first quarter of 2026 were $820 million or $1.29 per share , compared with $689 million or $1.07 per share in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted net earnings were $905 million or $1.43 per share, compared with $787 million or $1.22 per share in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted net asset value per share 3 was $84.54 at March 31, 2026, compared with $85.77 at December 31, 2025.

Book value per share 4 was $36.52 at March 31, 2026, compared with $36.31 at December 31, 2025.

was $84.54 at March 31, 2026, compared with $85.77 at December 31, 2025. Book value per share was $36.52 at March 31, 2026, compared with $36.31 at December 31, 2025. The Corporation continues to execute and deliver on its long-term value creation strategy, with strong earnings performance at Great West and IGM, and $1.2 billion in capital returned to shareholders year-to-date 5 through $0.8 billion of dividends and share repurchases of $0.4 billion.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. (GREAT WEST)

First quarter net earnings were $1,192 million, compared with $860 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net earnings 6 were $1,239 million, compared with $1,030 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net earnings were $1,239 million, compared with $1,030 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted net earnings increased 20.3% from the first quarter of 2025, driven by continued momentum in Great West's Retirement and Wealth businesses, led by Empower and benefiting from strong client asset growth, as well as sustained strength in Capital & Risk Solutions' new business volumes.

Great West delivered return on equity (ROE) of 16.8% and adjusted ROE 7 of 19.1%, achieving its 19%+ medium-term objective for the first time, owing to its strong underlying growth, disciplined capital deployment, and share buybacks.

IGM FINANCIAL INC. (IGM)

First quarter net earnings were $283.8 million, compared with $233.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net earnings 3 were $284.3 million, compared with $237.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net earnings were $284.3 million, compared with $237.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Assets under management and advisement 4 were $314.0 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of 1.3% from December 31, 2025 and 14.2% from March 31, 2025.

were $314.0 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of 1.3% from December 31, 2025 and 14.2% from March 31, 2025. Assets under management and advisement including strategic investments 4 were $568.9 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $566.2 billion at December 31, 2025 and $503.6 billion at March 31, 2025.

were $568.9 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $566.2 billion at December 31, 2025 and $503.6 billion at March 31, 2025. Record first quarter adjusted net earnings reflect growth across IGM's wealth and asset management segments and the strength of its diversified model.

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT (GBL)

GBL reported a net asset value 4 of €13.3 billion or €99.86 per share at March 31, 2026, compared with €14.0 billion or €105.37 per share at December 31, 2025.

of €13.3 billion or €99.86 per share at March 31, 2026, compared with €14.0 billion or €105.37 per share at December 31, 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, GBL completed a total of €31 million of share buybacks.

GBL continues to execute its mid-term strategy, recently announcing the partial disposition of its interest in Concentrix and increased exposure to direct private investments with the acquisition 8 of an interest in Rayner and BUKO Group.­

SAGARD HOLDINGS INC. (SAGARD)

In April 2026, Sagard announced the closing of a combination transaction with Unigestion Private Equity Holding SA (Unigestion), marking the formal launch of the partnership and the integration of Unigestion into Sagard's global middle-market private equity platform, Sagard Private Equity Solutions (SPES), increasing assets under management 4 of the platform to US$23 billion 9.

WEALTHSIMPLE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WEALTHSIMPLE)

Wealthsimple's clients increased to 3.4 million at March 31, 2026, and assets under administration 4 were $124.8 billion, an increase of 12% from December 31, 2025 and 71% from March 31, 2025.



1 Attributable to participating shareholders. 2 All per share amounts are per participating share of the Corporation. 3 Adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings reported by IGM and adjusted net asset value are non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net asset value per share are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 4 Refer to the Other Measures section later in this news release. 5 As of May 12, 2026. 6 Defined as "base earnings" by Great West, a non-IFRS financial measure; refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 7 Defined as "base ROE" by Great West, a non-IFRS ratio; refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. In April 2025, Great West updated its medium-term growth objectives effective January 1, 2025, medium-term defined as 3-5 years. 8 Expected to close in the second (Rayner) and third (BUKO) quarters of 2026, subject to customary closing approvals. 9 Pro forma assets under management including Unigestion, as at December 31, 2025.

First Quarter

Net earnings attributable to participating shareholders were $820 million or $1.29 per share, compared with $689 million or $1.07 per share in 2025.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to participating shareholders 1 were $905 million or $1.43 per share, compared with $787 million or $1.22 per share in 2025.

Adjustments in the first quarter of 2026, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net negative impact to earnings of $85 million or $0.14 per share, mainly comprised of the Corporation's share of Adjustments of:

Great West of negative $44 million, mainly related to business transformation and other impacts and amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets, partially offset by market experience relative to expectations; and

Power Sustainable of negative $40 million, mainly related to the revaluation of non-controlling interests (NCI) liabilities within the Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Partnership (PSEIP).

In the first quarter of 2025, Adjustments were a net negative impact to earnings of $98 million or $0.15 per share, mainly related to the Corporation's share of Adjustments of Great West, partially offset by Adjustments identified on the contribution from GBL.

Contributions to Power Corporation's Earnings (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Adjusted Net Earnings



Net Earnings



2026

2025



2026

2025

Great West 2 851

703



819

587

IGM 2 180

149



180

147

GBL 2 20

3



20

25

Effect of consolidation - Great West and IGM 3 (12)

(5)



(25)

(7)

Publicly traded operating companies 1,039

850



994

752





















Sagard and Power Sustainable 4 (18)

34



(58)

22

Corporate operations and Other 5 6 (116)

(97)



(116)

(85)



905

787



820

689





















Per participating share 1.43

1.22



1.29

1.07

Average shares outstanding (in millions) 634.1

643.0



634.1

643.0



Publicly traded operating companies: contribution to net earnings was $994 million, an increase of 32.2% from the first quarter of 2025, and contribution to adjusted net earnings was $1,039 million, an increase of 22.2% from the first quarter of 2025:

Great West: contribution to net earnings and to adjusted net earnings increased by $232 million or 39.5% and by $148 million or 21.1%, respectively.

IGM: contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings increased by $33 million or 22.4% and by $31 million or 20.8%, respectively.

GBL: contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings of $20 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with a contribution to net earnings of $25 million and to adjusted net earnings of $3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Sagard and Power Sustainable: Sagard's contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings was negative $5 million. Power Sustainable's contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings was negative $53 million and negative $13 million, respectively.





1 A non-IFRS financial measure; refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 2 Contribution to net and adjusted net earnings based on earnings reported by Great West and IGM. Contribution to net earnings based on earnings reported by GBL. 3 Refer to the detailed table in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for additional information. 4 Consists of earnings (losses) from the alternative asset investment platforms, including controlled and consolidated subsidiaries. 5 In the first quarter of 2026, the Corporation modified its presentation; the contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings from Standalone businesses has been presented within Corporate operations and Other. The comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 6 Includes the contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings from the Corporation's other investment activities, including the Corporation's investment in LMPG Inc. (LMPG), as well as corporate operations of the Corporation and Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial), which includes operating expenses, financing charges, depreciation, income taxes, and dividends on non-participating and perpetual preferred shares. Refer to the section "Corporate operations and Other" below.

Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026

The information below is derived from Great West's and IGM's first quarter MD&As, as prepared and disclosed by the respective companies in accordance with applicable securities legislation and which are included in Parts B and C, respectively, of the Corporation's interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2026, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), and are also available either under their respective profiles on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or from their websites, www.greatwestlifeco.com and www.igmfinancial.com. The information below related to GBL is derived from publicly disclosed information, as issued by GBL in its first quarter press release at March 31, 2026. Further information on GBL's results is available on its website at www.gbl.com.

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

First Quarter

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $1,192 million or $1.32 per share, compared with $860 million or $0.92 per share in 2025.

Adjusted net earnings 1 attributable to common shareholders were $1,239 million or $1.37 per share, compared with $1,030 million or $1.11 per share in 2025.

Adjustments in the first quarter of 2026, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net negative impact of $47 million, compared with a net negative impact of $170 million in 2025. Great West's Adjustments consisted of:

Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets of negative $34 million; and





Business transformation and other impacts of negative $32 million;

Partially offset by:

Market experience relative to expectations of positive $16 million; and





Assumption changes and management actions of positive $3 million.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.

First Quarter

Net earnings available to common shareholders were $283.8 million or $1.20 per share, compared with $233.8 million or $0.98 per share in 2025.

Adjusted net earnings 2 attributable to common shareholders were $284.3 million or $1.21 per share, compared with $237.8 million or $1.00 per share in 2025.

Assets under management and advisement 3 at March 31, 2026 were $314.0 billion, an increase of 1.3% from December 31, 2025 and 14.2% from March 31, 2025. Net inflows 4 were $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, compared with net inflows of $4.2 billion in 2025.

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT

First Quarter

GBL reported net earnings of €65 million, compared with net earnings of €94 million in 2025.

GBL reported a net asset value 3 of €13,301 million or €99.86 per share at March 31, 2026, compared with €14,035 million or €105.37 per share at December 31, 2025.



1 Defined as "base earnings" by Great West. For additional information, refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 2 Adjusted net earnings reported by IGM is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 3 Refer to the Other Measures section later in this news release. 4 Related to assets under management and advisement. Inflows in the first quarter of 2026 include $3.1 billion of non-fee-bearing assets 3.

Sagard and Power Sustainable Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026

Sagard and Power Sustainable comprise the results of the Corporation's alternative asset investment platforms, which includes income earned from asset management and investing activities. Asset management activities includes fee-related earnings (a non-IFRS financial measure, see the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release), which is comprised of management fees and fee-related performance revenues less investment platform expenses. Asset management activities also includes carried interest and income from other management activities. Investing activities comprises income earned on the capital invested by the Corporation (proprietary capital) in the investment funds managed by each platform and the share of earnings (losses) of controlled and consolidated subsidiaries held within the alternative asset investment platforms. For additional information, refer to the table later in this news release.

First Quarter

The net loss of the alternative asset investment platforms was $58 million, compared with net earnings of $22 million in 2025. The adjusted net loss 1 of the alternative asset investment platforms was $18 million, compared with adjusted net earnings of $34 million in 2025.

The adjusted net loss is comprised of:

A negative contribution of $5 million from Sagard's asset management activities; and

A negative contribution of $13 million from Power Sustainable comprised of a negative contribution of $10 million from asset management activities and a negative contribution of $3 million from investing activities. Power Sustainable's Adjustments in the first quarter of 2026, excluded from adjusted net earnings, were a net negative impact of $40 million, compared with a negative impact of $12 million in the corresponding period in 2025. Adjustments consisted primarily of the revaluation of NCI liabilities 2 within PSEIP, due to an increase in the fair value of projects held within the fund.

Summary of assets under management 3 (including unfunded commitments 3):













(in billions of dollars)





March 31, 2026





March 31, 2025

Sagard 4









47.7





38.8

Power Sustainable









4.5





4.6

Total









52.2





43.4

Percentage of third-party and associated companies 5









92 %



92 %



1 A non-IFRS financial measure; refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release. 2 The Corporation controls and consolidates the activities of PSEIP in accordance with IFRS; however, limited partner equity interests held by third parties have redemption features and are classified as a financial liability and remeasured at their redemption value. Includes the share of losses from the consolidated activities of PSEIP attributable to third-party investors.

The net asset value 3 of PSEIP was $2,522 million at March 31, 2026, compared with $2,445 million at December 31, 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, there was an unrealized increase in fair value of the assets within the portfolio of $43 million, excluding foreign exchange gains. 3 Refer to the Other Measures section later in this news release. 4 Includes ownership in Wealthsimple valued at $3.8 billion at March 31, 2026 ($2.1 billion at March 31, 2025) and excludes assets under management of Sagard's private wealth investment platform. 5 Associated companies includes commitments from Great West, IGM and GBL, as well as commitments from management.

Adjusted Net Asset Value and Participating Shareholders' Equity At March 31, 2026

Adjusted Net Asset Value

Adjusted net asset value is presented for Power Corporation and represents management's estimate of the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of the Corporation. Adjusted net asset value is calculated as the fair value of the assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company (the gross asset value) less their net debt and preferred shares. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section later in this news release for a description and reconciliation.

The Corporation's adjusted net asset value per share was $84.54 at March 31, 2026, compared with $85.77 at December 31, 2025, a decrease of 1.4%.

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025





Variation %

Publicly

traded

operating

companies Great West 40,169



42,147





(5)

IGM 9,805



9,144





7

GBL 2,752



2,691





2



52,726



53,982





(2)























Alternative

asset

investment

platforms Sagard 1

















Asset management companies, investment funds and other 2 1,718



1,482





16

Wealthsimple 3 1,465



1,465





−

Power Sustainable 2 1,001



902





11



4,184



3,849





9























Other Cash and cash equivalents 2,114



2,232





(5)



Other assets and investments 1 828



890





(7)





2,942



3,122





(6)

























Gross asset value 59,852



60,953





(2)



Liabilities and preferred shares (6,413)



(6,427)





−



Adjusted net asset value 53,439



54,526





(2)

























Shares outstanding (in millions) 632.1



635.7











Adjusted net asset value per share 84.54



85.77





(1)



1 Certain comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 2 Includes the management companies as well as the fair value of proprietary capital invested in assets managed within the platforms. The management company of Sagard is presented at its fair value and the management company of Power Sustainable is presented at its carrying value. 3 Consists of Power Financial's direct and indirect investments in Wealthsimple, net of carried interest payable to Sagard on its investment in Wealthsimple. Excludes investment in Wealthsimple held by other entities within the Power group.



Power Corporation's Ownership in Publicly Traded Operating Companies

Ownership 1

(%)

Shares held 1

(in millions)



Share price



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

Great West 68.6

616.6



$65.15

$67.69

IGM 63.4

147.9



$66.28

$61.81

GBL 2 17.1

22.8



€77.75

€75.95



1 At March 31, 2026. 2 Held through Parjointco, a jointly controlled corporation (50%).

Participating Shareholders' Equity

Book value per participating share represents Power Corporation's participating shareholders' equity divided by the number of participating shares outstanding at the end of the reporting period. Participating shareholders' equity is calculated as the total assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company, including investments in subsidiaries presented using the equity method, less their net debt and preferred shares.

The Corporation's book value per participating share was $36.52 at March 31, 2026, compared with $36.31 at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 0.6%.

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025





Variation %

Publicly

traded

operating

companies Great West 17,287

17,237





−

IGM 4,389

4,337





1

GBL 3,079

3,291





(6)



24,755

24,865





−





















Alternative

asset

investment

platforms Sagard 1















Asset management companies, investment funds and other 1,497

1,230





22

Wealthsimple 2 112

116





(3)

Power Sustainable 197

179





10



1,806

1,525





18





















Other Cash and cash equivalents 2,114

2,232





(5)



Other assets and investments 1 819

887





(8)





2,933

3,119





(6)























Total assets 29,494

29,509





−



Liabilities and preferred shares (6,413)

(6,427)





−



Participating shareholders' equity 23,081

23,082





−























Shares outstanding (in millions) 632.1

635.7











Book value per participating share 36.52

36.31





1



1 Certain comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 2 Consists of Power Financial's direct and indirect investments in Wealthsimple, net of carried interest payable to Sagard on its investment in Wealthsimple. Excludes investment in Wealthsimple held by other entities within the Power group.

Dividend on Power Corporation Participating Shares

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share on the Participating Preferred Shares and the Subordinate Voting Shares of the Corporation, payable July 31, 2026 to shareholders of record June 30, 2026.

Dividends on Power Corporation Non-Participating Preferred Shares

The Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares, payable July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at June 23, 2026:

Series Stock Symbol Amount

Series Stock Symbol Amount Series A POW.PR.A 35¢

Series G POW.PR.G 35¢ Series B POW.PR.B 33.4375¢

Series H POW.PR.H 35.9375¢ Series C POW.PR.C 36.25¢

Series I POW.PR.I 35.3125¢ Series D POW.PR.D 31.25¢









Investor Information

Access to Quarterly Results Materials:

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call: The first quarter earnings

news release and shareholder

report are available on the

Power Corporation website at www.powercorporation.com/en/

investors

Power Corporation will host an earnings call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). A question-and-answer period with analysts will follow the presentation.

Shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis via telephone and live audio webcast.



The live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at: www.powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/



To listen via telephone, please dial 1-833-752-3688 toll-free in North America or 1-647-846-8526 for international calls.



A replay of the conference call will be available from May 13, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) until July 28, 2026 by calling 1-855-669-9658 toll-free in North America or 1-412-317-0088 for

international calls, using the access code 6924730#.



A webcast archive will also be available on Power Corporation's website.



Investor Relations Contact:



514-286-7400 [email protected]









About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

At March 31, 2026, Power Corporation held the following economic interests:

100% – Power Financial

www.powerfinancial.com 68.6 % Great-West Lifeco 1 (TSX: GWO)

www.greatwestlifeco.com 63.4 % IGM Financial 2 (TSX: IGM)

www.igmfinancial.com 17.1 % GBL 3 (Euronext: GBLB)

www.gbl.com 52.4 % Wealthsimple 4

www.wealthsimple.com







Investment Platforms





Sagard 5

www.sagard.com

Power Sustainable 6

www.powersustainable.com

1 The Corporation held a 68.6% interest in Great West, and IGM held an additional 2.5% interest in Great West. 2 The Corporation held a 63.4% interest in IGM, and Great West held an additional 3.9% interest in IGM. 3 Held through Parjointco, a jointly controlled corporation (50%). 4 Undiluted equity interest held by Portag3 Ventures Limited Partnership (Portage Ventures I), Power Financial and IGM, representing a fully diluted equity interest of 40.7%. 5 The Corporation held a 44.6% interest in Sagard Holdings Management Inc., and Great West and GBL also held interests of 10.8% and 4.1%, respectively. 6 The Corporation held a 73.0% interest in Power Sustainable Manager Inc., and Great West also held a 20.4% interest.

Earnings Summary

Contribution to Adjusted Net Earnings and Net Earnings













Three months ended March 31, (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)









2026



2025

Adjusted net earnings 1



















Great West 2









851



703

IGM 2









180



149

GBL









20



3

Effect of consolidation – Great West and IGM 3









(12)



(5)













1,039



850

Sagard and Power Sustainable









(18)



34

Corporate operations and Other 4









(116)



(97)

Adjusted net earnings 5









905



787

Adjustments 6









(85)



(98)

Net earnings 5



















Great West 2









819



587

IGM 2









180



147

GBL 2









20



25

Effect of consolidation – Great West and IGM 3









(25)



(7)













994



752

Sagard and Power Sustainable









(58)



22

Corporate operations and Other 4









(116)



(85)

Net earnings 5









820



689

Earnings per share – basic 5



















Adjusted net earnings









1.43



1.22

Adjustments









(0.14)



(0.15)

Net earnings









1.29



1.07



1 For a reconciliation of Great West, IGM, Sagard and Power Sustainable, and Corporate operations and Other's non-IFRS adjusted net earnings to their net earnings, and the contribution to adjusted net earnings from GBL, refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Sagard and Power Sustainable, and Corporate operations and Other sections below. 2 Contribution to net and adjusted net earnings based on earnings reported by Great West and IGM. Contribution to net earnings based on earnings reported by GBL. 3 Refer to the detailed table in the Contribution to Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings section of the Corporation's most recent MD&A for additional information. 4 Includes the contribution to net earnings and adjusted net earnings from the Corporation's other investment activities, including the Corporation's investment in LMPG, as well as corporate operations, which includes operating expenses, financing charges, depreciation, income taxes, and dividends on non-participating and perpetual preferred shares. Certain comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 5 Attributable to participating shareholders. 6 Refer to the detailed table of Adjustments in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section below.

Sagard and Power Sustainable













Three months ended March 31, (in millions of dollars)









2026



2025

Contribution to Power Corporation's:



















Adjusted net earnings (loss)



















Asset management activities 1



















Sagard









(5)



(4)

Power Sustainable









(10)



(6)

Investing activities (proprietary capital)



















Sagard 2









−



41

Power Sustainable 3









(3)



3

Adjusted net earnings (loss)









(18)



34

Adjustments 4



















Power Sustainable









(40)



(12)

Net earnings (loss)









(58)



22



1 Includes management fees charged by the investment platforms on proprietary capital. Management fees paid by the Corporation are deducted from income from investing activities. 2 Includes the Corporation's share of earnings (losses) of Wealthsimple. 3 Consists mainly of the Corporation's share of earnings (losses) from direct investments in energy infrastructure and in the consolidated activities of PSEIP, as well as fair value changes of other investments managed within the Power Sustainable platform. 4 Refer to the detailed table of Adjustments in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section below.

Corporate operations and Other













Three months ended March 31, (in millions of dollars)









2026





2025

Adjusted net earnings (loss)





















LMPG 1









(6)





(5)

Other corporate investments 2









23





22

Operating and other expenses 3









(77)





(66)

Dividends on non-participating and perpetual preferred shares









(56)





(48)

Adjusted net earnings (loss)









(116)





(97)

Adjustments 4









−





12

Net earnings (loss)









(116)





(85)



1 The Corporation's investment in LMPG was previously presented separately within Standalone businesses. Certain comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 2 Includes the Corporation's investments held in private investment funds, as well as foreign exchange gains or losses and interest on cash and cash equivalents. 3 Includes operating expenses, financing charges, depreciation and income taxes of the Corporation and Power Financial. 4 Refer to the detailed table of Adjustments in the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section below.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Corporation have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Accounting Standards unless otherwise noted and are the basis for the figures presented in this news release, unless otherwise noted.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Net earnings attributable to participating shareholders are comprised of:

Adjusted net earnings attributable to participating shareholders; and

Adjustments, which include the after-tax impact of any item that in management's judgment, including those identified by management of Great West and IGM, would make the period-over-period comparison of results from operations less meaningful. Includes the Corporation's share of Great West's impact of market-related impacts, where actual market returns in the current period are different than longer-term expected returns; assumption changes and management actions that impact the measurement of assets and liabilities; direct equity and interest rate impacts on the measurement of surplus assets and liabilities; and amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets, as well as items that management believes are not indicative of the underlying business results which include those identified by management of a subsidiary or a jointly controlled corporation, including: business transformation and other impacts (including restructuring or reorganization and integration costs, acquisition and divestiture costs); material legal settlements; material impairment charges; material impacts of the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities including those as a result of income tax rate changes, and other tax impairments; certain non-recurring material items, net gains, losses or costs related to the disposition or acquisition of a business, including those related to an investment in an associate or jointly controlled corporation; impacts related to remeasurements due to market changes that result in an accounting mismatch including the remeasurement of derivatives where the hedged item is not also measured at fair value and hedge accounting is not applied, and the revaluation of redemption liabilities, share warrants and conversion options on convertible and exchangeable debt obligations; the impact of the revaluation of non-controlling interests liabilities related to PSEIP which result from changes in fair value of assets held within the fund, and the share of earnings (losses) from the consolidated activities of PSEIP attributable to third-party investors; and other items that, when removed, assist in explaining underlying operating performance.

Management uses these financial measures in its presentation and analysis of the financial performance of Power Corporation, and believes that they provide additional meaningful information to readers in their analysis of the results of the Corporation. Adjusted net earnings, as defined by the Corporation, assists the reader in the comparison of the current period's results to those of previous periods as it reflects management's view of the operating performance of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, excluding items that are not considered to be part of the underlying business results.

Fee-related earnings is presented for Sagard and Power Sustainable and includes management fees and fee-related performance revenues earned across all asset classes, less investment platform expenses which include i) fee-related compensation including salary, bonus, and benefits, and ii) operating expenses. Fee-related performance revenues represents the realized portion of performance revenues from perpetual capital vehicles that are i) measured and expected to be received on a recurring basis, ii) not dependent on realization events from underlying investments, and iii) not subject to clawback. Fee-related earnings is presented on a gross pre-tax basis, including non-controlling interests. Fee-related earnings excludes i) share-based compensation expenses, ii) amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets, iii) foreign exchange-related gains and losses, iv) net interest, and v) other items that in management's judgment are not indicative of underlying operating performance of the alternative asset investment platforms, which include restructuring costs, transaction and integration costs related to business acquisitions and certain non-recurring material items. Management uses this measure to assess the profitability of the asset management activities of the alternative asset investment platforms. This financial measure provides insight as to whether recurring revenues from management fees and fee-related performance revenues, which are not based on future realization events, are sufficient to cover associated operating expenses.

Adjusted net asset value is commonly used by holding companies to assess their value. Adjusted net asset value represents the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of Power Corporation. Adjusted net asset value is calculated as the fair value of the assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company (also referred to as gross asset value) less their net debt and preferred shares. The investments held in public entities (including Great West, IGM and GBL) are measured at their market value and investments in private entities and investment funds are measured at management's estimate of fair value. The definition of adjusted net asset value involves a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates that may prove to be inaccurate, and the adjusted net asset value per share is not a representation or guarantee of the value a participating shareholder will be able to realize. This measure presents the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of the holding company, and assists the reader in determining or comparing the fair value of investments held by the holding company or its overall fair value.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to participating shareholders, fee-related earnings, adjusted net asset value, adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net asset value per share are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios that do not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities.

Presentation of Holding Company Activities

The Corporation's reportable segments include Great West, IGM and GBL, which represent the Corporation's investments in publicly traded operating companies, as well as the holding company. These reportable segments, in addition to the asset management activities, reflect Power Corporation's management structure and internal financial reporting. The Corporation evaluates its performance based on the operating segments' contributions to earnings.

The holding company comprises the corporate activities of the Corporation and Power Financial, on a combined basis, and presents the investment activities of the Corporation. The investment activities of the holding company, including the investments in Great West, IGM and controlled entities within the alternative asset investment platforms, are presented using the equity method. The holding company activities present the holding company's assets and liabilities, including cash, investments, debentures and non-participating shares. The discussions included in the sections Financial Position and Cash Flows of the Corporation's most recent MD&A present the segmented balance sheets and cash flow statements of the holding company, which are presented in Note 20 of the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. This presentation is useful to the reader as it presents the holding company's (parent) results separately from the results of its consolidated operating subsidiaries.

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Power Corporation

Adjusted net earnings























Three months ended March 31, (in millions of dollars)









2026







2025

Adjusted net earnings – Non-IFRS financial measure 1









905







787

Share of Adjustments 2, net of tax























Great West









(44)







(118)

IGM









(1)







(2)

GBL









−







22

Sagard and Power Sustainable









(40)







(12)

Corporate operations and Other









−







12













(85)







(98)

Net earnings – IFRS financial measure 1









820







689



1 Attributable to participating shareholders of Power Corporation. 2 Refer to the Adjustments section for more details on Adjustments from Great West, IGM, GBL, Sagard and Power Sustainable and Corporate operations and Other.

Adjustments (excluded from Adjusted net earnings)























Three months ended March 31, (in millions of dollars)









2026









2025

Great West 1

























Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax)









21









(77)

Income tax (expense) benefit









(10)









15

Assumption changes and management actions (pre-tax)









1









(29)

Income tax (expense) benefit









1









7

Business transformation and other impacts (pre-tax) 2









(29)









(9)

Income tax (expense) benefit









7









2

Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets (pre-tax)









(31)









(35)

Income tax (expense) benefit









8









10

Tax legislative changes and other tax impacts









3









−

Income tax (expense) benefit









(3)









−













(32)









(116)

Effect of consolidation (pre-tax) 3









(12)









(2)

Income tax (expense) benefit









−









−













(44)









(118)

IGM 1

























Share of Great West adjustments (pre-tax)









−









(2)

Income tax (expense) benefit









−









−













−









(2)

Effect of consolidation (pre-tax) 3









(1)









−

Income tax (expense) benefit









−









−













(1)









(2)

GBL

























Affidea's gain on debt modification (pre-tax and post-tax)









−









22













−









22

Sagard and Power Sustainable

























Revaluation of NCI liabilities and other market-related impacts (pre-tax)









(40)









(14)

Income tax (expense) benefit









−









2













(40)









(12)

Corporate operations and Other

























LMPG remeasurement of deferred tax liabilities









−









12













(85)









(98)



1 As reported by Great West and IGM. 2 Business transformation and other impacts include acquisition and divestiture costs as well as restructuring and integration costs. 3 The Effect of consolidation reflects: i) the elimination of intercompany transactions; and ii) the application of the Corporation's accounting method for investments under common ownership to the Adjustments reported by Great West and IGM.

Adjusted net asset value

Adjusted net asset value represents management's estimate of the fair value of the participating shareholders' equity of the Corporation. Adjusted net asset value is calculated as the fair value of the assets of the combined Power Corporation and Power Financial holding company less their net debt and preferred shares. The Corporation's adjusted net asset value per share is presented on a look-through basis.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the participating shareholders' equity reported in accordance with IFRS to the adjusted net asset value, a non-IFRS financial measure:

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)





March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Participating shareholders' equity – IFRS financial measure



















Share capital – participating shares









9,107



9,159

Retained earnings









11,804



11,674

Reserves









2,170



2,249













23,081



23,082

Fair value adjustments 1



















Great West









22,882



24,910

IGM









5,416



4,807

GBL









(327)



(600)

Sagard and Power Sustainable









2,378



2,324

Other investments 2









9



3













30,358



31,444

Adjusted net asset value – Non-IFRS financial measure









53,439



54,526

Per share 3



















Participating shareholders' equity (book value)









36.52



36.31

Adjusted net asset value









84.54



85.77



1 Refer to the table below for more details on the fair value adjustments. 2 Certain comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 3 Attributable to participating shareholders.

The Corporation's adjusted net asset value per share was $84.54 at March 31, 2026, compared with $85.77 at December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 1.4%. The Corporation's book value per participating share was $36.52 at March 31, 2026, compared with $36.31 at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 0.6%.













March 31, 2026

















December 31, 2025

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Holding

company

balance sheet







Fair value

adjustment







Adjusted net

asset value







Holding

company

balance sheet







Fair value

adjustment







Adjusted net

asset value

Holding company assets





















































Investments





















































Power Financial





















































Great West 17,287







22,882







40,169







17,237







24,910







42,147

IGM 4,389







5,416







9,805







4,337







4,807







9,144

GBL 1 3,079







(327)







2,752







3,291







(600)







2,691

Alternative asset investment platforms





















































Asset management companies 2





















































Sagard 347







216







563







164







244







408

Power Sustainable −







−







−







−







−







−

Investing activities





















































Sagard 3





















































Investment funds and other 4 1,150







5







1,155







1,066







8







1,074

Wealthsimple 5 112







1,353







1,465







116







1,349







1,465

Power Sustainable 197







804







1,001







179







723







902

Cash and cash equivalents 2,114







−







2,114







2,232







−







2,232

Other assets and investments 3 819







9







828







887







3







890

Total holding company assets 29,494







30,358







59,852







29,509







31,444







60,953

Holding company liabilities and non-participating shares





















































Debentures and other debt instruments 897







−







897







897







−







897

Other liabilities 6 1,336







−







1,336







1,350







−







1,350

Non-participating shares and perpetual preferred shares 4,180







−







4,180







4,180







−







4,180

Total holding company liabilities and non-participating shares 6,413







−







6,413







6,427







−







6,427

Net value





















































Participating shareholders' equity (IFRS) /

Adjusted net asset value (non-IFRS) 23,081







30,358







53,439







23,082







31,444







54,526

Per share 36.52

















84.54







36.31

















85.77



1 The Corporation's share of GBL's reported net asset value was $3.7 billion (€2.3 billion) at March 31, 2026 ($3.9 billion (€2.4 billion) at December 31, 2025). 2 The management company of Sagard is presented at its fair value. The management company of Power Sustainable is presented at its carrying value. 3 Certain comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. 4 Includes Power Financial's investments in Portage Ventures I and Portage Ventures II. 5 Represents Power Financial's direct and indirect investments in Wealthsimple, net of carried interest payable to Sagard on its investment in Wealthsimple. Excludes investment in Wealthsimple held by other entities within the Power group. 6 In accordance with IAS 12, Income Taxes, no deferred tax liability is recognized with respect to temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled corporations as the Corporation is able to control the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. If the Corporation were to dispose of an investment in a subsidiary or a jointly controlled corporation, income taxes payable on such disposition would be minimized through careful and prudent tax planning and structuring, as well as with the use of available tax attributes not otherwise recognized on the balance sheet, including tax losses, tax basis, safe income and foreign tax surplus associated with the subsidiary or jointly controlled corporation.

This news release also contains other non-IFRS financial measures which are publicly disclosed by the Corporation's subsidiaries including adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share. The section below includes the description and reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures included in this news release as reported by the Corporation's subsidiaries. The information below is derived from Great West's and IGM's first quarter MD&As, as prepared and disclosed by the respective companies in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and which are also available either directly from SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or from their websites, www.greatwestlifeco.com and www.igmfinancial.com.

Great West

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Great West's common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings 1 reflects Great West management's view of the underlying business performance of Great West and provides an alternate measure to understand the underlying business performance compared with net earnings. Adjusted net earnings excludes the following items from net earnings:

Market-related impacts, where actual market returns in the current period are different than longer-term expected returns;

Assumption changes and management actions that impact the measurement of assets and liabilities;

Business transformation and other impacts, when removed, assist in explaining Great West's underlying business performance, including acquisition and divestiture costs and restructuring and integration costs;

Material legal settlements, material impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets, impacts of income tax rate changes on the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities and other tax impairments, net gains, losses or costs related to the disposition or acquisition of a business; net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations;

The direct equity and interest rate impacts on the measurement of surplus assets and liabilities;

Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets; and

Other items that, when removed, assist in explaining Great West's underlying business performance.

















Three months ended March 31, (in millions of dollars)









2026





2025

Adjusted net earnings – Non-IFRS financial measure 1 2









1,239





1,030

Adjustments 3





















Market experience relative to expectations (pre-tax)









30





(113)

Income tax (expense) benefit









(14)





22

Assumption changes and management actions (pre-tax)









1





(42)

Income tax (expense) benefit









2





10

Business transformation and other impacts (pre-tax) 4









(42)





(13)

Income tax (expense) benefit









10





3

Amortization of acquisition-related finite life intangible assets (pre-tax)









(45)





(51)

Income tax (expense) benefit









11





14

Tax legislative changes and other tax impacts (pre-tax)









5





−

Income tax (expense) benefit









(5)





−













(47)





(170)

Net earnings – IFRS financial measure 2









1,192





860



1 Defined as "base earnings" and identified as a non-GAAP financial measure by Great West. 2 Attributable to Great West common shareholders. 3 Described as "items excluded from base earnings" by Great West. 4 Business transformation and other impacts include acquisition and divestiture costs as well as restructuring and integration costs.

IGM Financial

Adjusted net earnings attributable to IGM's common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders excludes Adjustments, which includes the after‐tax impact of any item that management of IGM considers to be of a non‐recurring nature, or that could make the period‐over‐period comparison of results from operations less meaningful. Adjusted net earnings also excludes IGM's proportionate share of items that Great West excludes from its IFRS-reported net earnings in arriving at Great West's base earnings.













Three months ended March 31, (in millions of dollars)









2026





2025

Adjusted net earnings – Non-IFRS financial measure 1









284.3





237.8

Adjustments 2





















Great West other items









(0.5)





(4.0)

Net earnings – IFRS financial measure 1









283.8





233.8



1 Available to IGM common shareholders. 2 Described as "Other items" by IGM.

OTHER MEASURES

This news release and other continuous disclosure documents also include other measures used to discuss activities of the Corporation, its consolidated publicly traded operating companies and alternative asset investment platforms including, but not limited to, "assets under management", "assets under administration", "assets under management and advisement", "assets under management and advisement including strategic investments", "book value per participating share", "capital commitments", "carried interest", "net asset value", "non-fee-bearing assets" and "unfunded commitments". Refer to the section "Other Measures" in the Corporation's most recent MD&A, which can be located in the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for definitions of such measures, which definitions are incorporated herein by reference.

ELIGIBLE DIVIDENDS

For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, all of the above dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares (including the Participating Preferred Shares) and Subordinate Voting Shares are eligible dividends.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflect the Corporation's current expectations, or with respect to disclosure regarding the Corporation's public subsidiaries, reflect such subsidiaries' disclosed current expectations. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Corporation's financial performance, financial position and cash flows as at and for the periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and its subsidiaries, and capital commitments to strategies of the investment platforms, GBL's mid-term strategy to simplify its portfolio and the expected timing of its investments in direct private assets, and the Corporation's subsidiaries' disclosed expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "seeks", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".

By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's and its subsidiaries' control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Corporation and its subsidiaries and their businesses, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, fluctuations in interest rates, inflation and foreign exchange rates, monetary policies, business investment and the health of local and global equity and capital markets, management of market liquidity and funding risks, risks related to investments in private companies and illiquid securities, risks associated with financial instruments, changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with significant judgments, estimates and assumptions), the effect of applying future accounting changes, business competition, operational and reputational risks, technological changes, cybersecurity risks, changes in government administrations, regulation, legislation and policies, changes in tax laws, the impacts of trade relations, ongoing trade tensions and fiscal policy developments, geopolitical tensions and related economic impacts, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, man-made disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and other conflicts, or an outbreak of a public health pandemic or other public health crises, the Corporation's and its subsidiaries' ability to complete strategic transactions, integrate acquisitions and implement other growth strategies, the Corporation's and its subsidiaries' success in anticipating and managing the foregoing factors and with respect to forward-looking statements of the Corporation's subsidiaries disclosed in this news release, the factors identified by such subsidiaries in their respective MD&A.

The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and that strategic transactions, acquisitions, divestitures or other growth or optimization strategies will be completed on expected terms, including that any required approvals will be received when and on such terms as are expected, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances, including that the list of risks and uncertainties in the previous paragraph, collectively, are not expected to have a material impact on the Corporation and with respect to forward-looking statements of the Corporation's subsidiaries disclosed in this news release, that the risks identified by such subsidiaries in their respective MD&A and Annual Information Form are not expected to have a material impact on the Corporation. While the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, they may prove to be incorrect.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the Corporation's business and material factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking statements is based is provided in its disclosure materials, including its most recent annual MD&A and subsequent interim MD&A and Annual Information Form, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Power Corporation du Canada

For further information, please contact: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400