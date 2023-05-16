MONTRÉAL, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2023 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:

Nominee





Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against Pierre Beaudoin

Total

903,584,625

99.27 %

6,640,306

0.73 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

356,194,595

98.18 %

6,600,306

1.82 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,390,030

99.99 %

40,000

0.01 % Marcel R. Coutu

Total

900,565,771

98.94 %

9,659,584

1.06 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

353,170,741

97.35 %

9,624,584

2.65 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,395,030

99.99 %

35,000

0.01 % André Desmarais

Total

790,699,689

86.87 %

119,525,665

13.13 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

243,308,659

67.06 %

119,486,665

32.94 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,391,030

99.99 %

39,000

0.01 % Paul Desmarais, Jr.

Total

747,383,837

82.13 %

162,607,141

17.87 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

199,992,807

55.16 %

162,568,141

44.84 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,391,030

99.99 %

39,000

0.01 % Gary A. Doer

Total

906,903,891

99.64 %

3,320,464

0.36 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

359,492,861

99.09 %

3,301,464

0.91 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,411,030

100.00 %

19,000

0.00 % Anthony R. Graham

Total

824,061,586

90.56 %

85,929,817

9.44 % Subordinate Voting Shares

276,650,556

76.30 %

85,910,817

23.70 % Participating Preferred Shares

547,411,030

100.00 %

19,000

0.00 % Sharon MacLeod

Total

907,081,099

99.65 %

3,144,256

0.35 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

359,670,069

99.14 %

3,125,256

0.86 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,411,030

100.00 %

19,000

0.00 % Paula B. Madoff

Total

900,324,942

98.91 %

9,899,888

1.09 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

352,913,912

97.28 %

9,880,888

2.72 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,411,030

100.00 %

19,000

0.00 % Isabelle Marcoux

Total

855,966,238

94.04 %

54,259,117

5.96 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

308,555,208

85.05 %

54,240,117

14.95 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,411,030

100.00 %

19,000

0.00 % Christian Noyer

Total

861,363,062

94.63 %

48,861,869

5.37 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

313,952,032

86.54 %

48,842,869

13.46 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,411,030

100.00 %

19,000

0.00 % R. Jeffrey Orr

Total

892,243,269

98.02 %

17,982,086

1.98 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

344,832,239

95.05 %

17,963,086

4.95 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,411,030

100.00 %

19,000

0.00 % T. Timothy Ryan, Jr.

Total

908,150,573

99.77 %

2,074,782

0.23 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

360,739,543

99.43 %

2,055,782

0.57 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,411,030

100.00 %

19,000

0.00 % Siim A. Vanaselja

Total

900,834,640

98.97 %

9,390,715

1.03 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

353,443,610

97.42 %

9,351,715

2.58 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,391,030

99.99 %

39,000

0.01 % Elizabeth D. Wilson

Total

908,597,267

99.82 %

1,628,088

0.18 %



Subordinate Voting Shares

361,186,237

99.56 %

1,609,088

0.44 %



Participating Preferred Shares

547,411,030

100.00 %

19,000

0.00 %

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

For further information: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400