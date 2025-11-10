Poshmark, Inc. Appoints Deb Liu to Board of Directors

Tech visionary brings decades of marketplace expertise to Poshmark's Board as the company reimagines the future of fashion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today announced that Deb Liu has joined its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Her appointment to the Board, which includes founder Manish Chandra, builds on the momentum of Heather Friedland's recent appointment as Poshmark's first Chief Product Officer -- reflecting the company's continued investment in visionary world-class leadership to drive innovation and marketplace growth.

"Deb is one of the most accomplished marketplace builders and respected technology leaders in Silicon Valley," said Namsun Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Poshmark. "Her ability to connect people, ideas, and opportunities to create lasting, impactful platforms will help guide our vision and strategy. From building Facebook Marketplace to leading Ancestry through a product and technology transformation, Deb's approach to community and commerce will be invaluable as we progress through our next phase of growth."

Liu brings decades of experience driving transformation across some of the world's most influential technology companies. She currently serves on the Board of Intuit and, most recently, served as President and CEO of Ancestry, where she led the world's largest for-profit genealogy company's reinvention, emphasizing cultural inclusivity, technological advancement, and accessibility. Before that, Liu spent over a decade at Meta (Facebook), where she conceived and launched Facebook Marketplace, and built the company's first mobile ad products and payments infrastructure. Earlier in her career, she led the eBay-PayPal product integration and enhanced the eBay buyer experience.

"Poshmark brings together the best of discovery, connection, and community," said Liu. "As a longtime shopper and seller, I've seen firsthand how this platform promotes sustainability and circularity, giving fashion new life and reducing waste. I'm excited to partner with the leadership team to shape Poshmark's next chapter."

With an engineering degree from Duke University and an MBA from Stanford, Liu has been widely recognized for her leadership and impact, named one of Business Insider's "Most Powerful Female Engineers," Payments Source's "Most Influential Women in Payments," and a 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Honoree for visionary corporate governance. A strong promoter of diversity in tech, Liu is the founder of the non-profit Women In Product and was named an A100 by Gold House, an honor recognizing impactful Asian Americans. She is also an author and speaker known for her actionable frameworks on transformation, connection, leadership, and growth. Her bestselling book, Take Back Your Power, and her forthcoming work on transformation reflect her mission to help individuals and organizations turn obstacles into opportunities through strategic thinking, authentic relationships, and real-world experience.

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant, highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and real-time social experiences. Designed to make online selling fun, more social and easier than ever, Poshmark empowers its sellers to turn their closet into a thriving business and share their style with the world. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to over 150 million users and generated over $10 billion in GMV, helping sellers realize billions in earnings, delighting buyers with deals and one-of-a-kind items, and building a more sustainable future for fashion. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news, visit newsroom.poshmark.com .

