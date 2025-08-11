Poshmark, Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

Notable business leader Namsun Kim to be appointed new CEO

Visionary founder Manish Chandra to guide company as Board Member

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today announced that after 15 years building and leading the company, Manish Chandra will transition from Chief Executive Officer into a strategic role on the company's Board of Directors. Namsun Kim, who currently serves as Poshmark's Executive Chairman, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

Inspired by the burgeoning power of mobile technology, Chandra co-founded Poshmark in 2011 from his garage. For over a decade as CEO, he spearheaded the creation of a dynamic, accessible marketplace that transformed the retail landscape. During his time, Chandra led the company through significant growth, including building a unique and diverse global employee base and culture, forming a vibrant community of over 150 million entrepreneurs, taking the company public on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol POSH, and being acquired by Naver to become the global leader in fashion resale. With the successful integration of the acquisition complete, Chandra proudly concludes his leadership, marking a successful end to this chapter and the start of a new one centered around his family.

"It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime leading Team Posh, our incredible community of shoppers and sellers, and the resale revolution," said Chandra. "I'm immensely proud of what we've accomplished together — the innovations we've introduced, the relationships we've built, and the impact we've made. Since our partnership began almost four years ago, Namsun has had unwavering confidence in Poshmark's ability to achieve our ambitious goals and deliver enduring value to all stakeholders, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead Poshmark in this next chapter."

Kim comes from Naver Corp., Korea's largest internet company, where he currently serves as the company's President of Investments, overseeing Naver's global strategic and venture capital investment initiatives, following his three-year term as the company's Chief Financial Officer. In April 2025, Kim became Poshmark's Executive Chairman to continue playing a pivotal role in the company's growth trajectory, following Naver's acquisition of Poshmark in January 2023. Since then, Kim has provided strategic guidance that has helped strengthen Poshmark's operational efficiency and achieve business goals. This appointment formally recognizes Kim's contributions and readiness to take on a new role to deliver further growth for the company.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to step into the CEO role at Poshmark," said Kim. "I want to express my sincere gratitude to Manish for his outstanding leadership and the strong foundation he's built since day one. I'm committed to building upon his legacy to continue innovating, delivering exceptional value to the Poshmark community, and achieving new heights."

