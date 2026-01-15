This rebrand comes at a pivotal moment. The Toronto region is growing rapidly and Canada is placing new urgency on resilient supply chains, modernized infrastructure and sustainable urban mobility. At the heart of this shift is Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, one of the country's most important urban airports and major contributor to the region's economic dynamism, the Port of Toronto and the Cruise Ship Terminal, all of which are strategically positioned to support growth and strengthen Canada's interconnected infrastructure network.

"Reintroducing the Toronto Port Authority name is more than a rebrand –- it's a powerful affirmation of our foundational purpose and our future vision," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, Toronto Port Authority. "We honour our 115-year legacy as a city builder and steward of Toronto's harbour, shaping the waterfront and enabling the city's evolution. As the owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport which provides critical business connectivity and a significant economic engine, as well as the Port of Toronto which plays a vital role in ensuring resilient supply chains through imports of essential materials, the Toronto Port Authority plays a key role in economic growth for the future. This renewed identity reflects our commitment to modernization, sustainability, and public value for Toronto, Ontario, and Canada."

Strengthening a growing regional economy

The Toronto Port Authority's transportation gateways deliver substantial benefits to the region and the country:

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport generates approximately $2 billion in annual economic output and supports more than 4,500 jobs, making it a key driver for Toronto's economy.





Billy Bishop is set to launch U.S. CBP Preclearance in early 2026, facilitating bilateral trade, with additional destinations expected in 2026.





The Port of Toronto generates more than $460 million in economic activity for Ontario, importing critical materials like steel, cement, sugar, and road salt, securing resilient supply chains for the region.





Marine shipping through the Port removes more than 51,000 truckloads annually from GTA roads, significantly reducing congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.





The Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal welcomes nearly 20,000 visitors annually and contributes to a regional $280-million Great Lakes tourism economy, directly supporting Toronto's hospitality, retail and cultural sectors.





Located 10 minutes from downtown, The Outer Harbour Marina is one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas and holds a Diamond designation in the Boating Ontario Clean Marine EcoRating Program, one of the highest ranking attainable for marinas that follow environmental best practices.

Together, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the Port of Toronto position Toronto as a truly multi-modal economic gateway. The Toronto Port Authority links Canada's largest city to major North American business centers while delivering diversified, resilient supply lines from Europe, Asia, Central and South America and the South Pacific. This integrated system supports business mobility, ensures the steady flow of essential goods and reinforces the economic foundation of Canada's fastest-growing urban region.

The Toronto Port Authority's integrated assets create a waterfront mobility network that moves people, goods, and visitors in ways few global cities can match. As the only port authority in Canada to own and operate an airport, Toronto Port Authority is uniquely positioned to pilot new approaches to harbour mobility and connectivity--mirroring innovations seen in leading waterfront cities around the world. This multi-modal approach not only drives economic growth and competitiveness but also advances sustainable, integrated urban transportation across the region.

Operating under a federal mandate, the Toronto Port Authority is financially self-sustaining, reinvesting revenues into critical infrastructure, harbour management initiatives, and community programs. This model ensures independent oversight, financial accountability, and decision-making aligned with the public interest.

The rebrand underscores the Toronto Port Authority enduring commitment to long-term planning, responsible stewardship, and balancing commercial activity with environmental protection and community access, preparing Toronto's transportation infrastructure for the next century.

About the Toronto Port Authority

The Toronto Port Authority owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomes approximately two million passengers and generates approximately $2 billion in economic impact per year; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto, which facilitates businesses such as marine shipping, cargo services and passenger cruises to generate approximately $460 million in economic activity annually. Since 1911, and in its role as a city builder, the Toronto Port Authority has worked with partners and every level of government to enhance Toronto's transportation infrastructure and economic growth. The Toronto Port Authority is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities, and has invested more than $30 million in recent years to fund charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond.

The Toronto Port Authority is a federal agency and operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act. It is guided by a Board of Directors that includes representation from all three levels of government.

For more information, visit torontoportauthority.com.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an award-winning gateway to Canada's largest city, offering unmatched convenience just minutes from downtown Toronto. Serving passengers since 1939, the airport provides service to more than 20 cities across Canada and the U.S., with connections to more than 100 global destinations through its airline partners, and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility opening soon.

Renowned for its accessibility, stunning skyline views and 98% passenger satisfaction rating, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport supports critical regional services, including medical travel and medevac operations through Ornge. It is also a key economic driver, supporting more than 4,000 jobs (2,000 directly associated with its operations) and generating approximately $2 billion annually for the regional economy.

Committed to sustainability, the airport is a three-time recipient of the Airports Council International–North America's Environmental Achievement Award and is certified under Level 1 Airport Carbon Accreditation.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by Toronto Port Authority. Nieuport Aviation is the terminal partner and operates both the terminal and the airport's complimentary shuttle service to and from downtown Toronto. Learn more at billybishopairport.com.

