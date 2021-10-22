In 2020, Porter temporarily suspended operations due to COVID-19 and resumed flights on September 8, 2021. Now flying to all of its year-round destinations, Porter is focused on restoring the airline's high-frequency service as the industry continues to recover. Today, approximately 88% of team members have been recalled to work.

"The pandemic reminds us of Porter's entrepreneurial beginnings 15 years ago and the challenges associated with building a brand from scratch," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "The difference today is that we have a loyal customer base and an experienced team. It will take time to get back to where we were two years ago, but we're ready to do this work. I want to recognize our entire team for persevering through the most difficult of circumstances, while contributing to a culture that values respect, passion and innovation. This is the strong foundation we will build on as Porter comes back better than ever."

In July, Porter announced it is extending its award-winning service to destinations throughout North America with the introduction of up to 80 state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient Embraer E195-E2 aircraft into its fleet. The planes have transcontinental range and will enter into service starting in the second half of 2022, focusing on introducing routes from Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto Pearson International Airport. This investment enhances competition, elevates passenger service levels and creates as many as 6,000 new jobs based on 80 aircraft deliveries.

Porter will also continue serving a network of regional markets from its existing hub at Billy Bishop Airport.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

