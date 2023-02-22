TORONTO , Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines today celebrated the inaugural flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Calgary International Airport (YYC). The airline now flies to the two largest cities in Alberta as it grows its national network.

Service between Calgary and Toronto Pearson begins with two daily, non-stop return flights, increasing to three daily as of June 1. The flights are operated with Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The 132-seat aircraft features an all-economy, two-by-two configuration, which makes Porter the only airline with no middle seats on this route.

"The launch of service in Calgary continues Porter's western expansion and marks our entry to southern Alberta," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Porter's elevated economy travel experience is unlike anything that Calgarians have experienced up to now. The level of service that Porter offers is unheard of for economy travellers among North American airlines."

Porter's elevated passenger experience, which includes complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, free premium snacks, and free WiFi, is available to all travellers. Fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails and additional snack options are also available on the new Calgary-Toronto Pearson route. Passengers can enjoy these additional features, either as part of PorterReserve all-inclusive fares or for purchase à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

The new Calgary-Toronto route connects two leading Canadian cities with excellent tourist destinations and economic trade opportunities. Calgary is a vibrant city surrounded by natural attractions, including the Rocky Mountains being only a short drive away. Toronto offers great nightlife, unique neighbourhoods, and a variety of sporting and cultural events.

"YYC is thrilled to welcome a new airline, Porter Airlines, to our Team YYC community. The growth of its network with Porter's expansion into Western Canada is proof of the success and demand for its innovative approach to air travel," says Rob Palmer, Vice President, Commercial, Strategy and Chief Financial Officer at The Calgary Airport Authority. "It is thanks to our airline partners, that we can say our airport is well on our way to becoming fully recovered. We're excited to support Porter in its ongoing growth as we set our sights on the expansion of our community."

Porter has already inaugurated new routes this month connecting Toronto-Pearson with Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver and Edmonton. Halifax service begins on Feb. 23. More information, including flight schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages, can be found at www.flyporter.com

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

