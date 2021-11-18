Porter Airlines Selects Viasat for In-Flight Connectivity on its New Embraer E195-E2 Aircraft

"Introducing the E2 into Porter's fleet gives us the ability to serve customers across North America," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "Using Viasat's technology allows us to create a distinct digital passenger experience for longer routes that builds on our award-winning approach to hospitality."

Don Buchman, Viasat vice president and general manager, Commercial Aviation, said, "From our initial conversations with the Porter Airlines team, it was clear they place a high-value and emphasis on delivering an enhanced experience. Our proven IFC system delivers on this promise, which enables their passengers to benefit from the speeds, capacity and coverage offered by our ViaSat-2 satellite today, as well as our next-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, in the future."

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com .

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

