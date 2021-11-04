Porter Airlines restarts service to Mont-Tremblant in time for winter attractions

In as little as 70 minutes, passengers can fly from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Mont-Tremblant International Airport. Connecting flights are also available from various Porter locations. The winter schedule includes up to four weekly flights. Complete flight schedule and booking details can be found at www.flyporter.com .

Flight, hotel, and ski packages are available with Porter Escapes. Visit the Porter Escapes website for more information.

Following the Government of Canada's vaccination mandate for air passengers, all passengers over the age of 12 years and four months departing from a Canadian airport must provide proof of vaccination before boarding, effective Nov. 30. More details on travel requirements can be found on our website.

Passengers have the option to book a flight with the Full Refund Option for $40 plus taxes. The Refund Option entitles customers to receive a refund, including base fare, taxes and fees, for their booking upon advance cancellation of their flight for any reason.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

More information on Porter, including a downloadable multimedia library, is available at the Media Centre . Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com .

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]

