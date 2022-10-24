Porter Airlines celebrates 16 sweet years

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Sunday, October 23, marked Porter's 16th year of redefining the flying experience for all travellers.

Since 2006, Porter has operated with a commitment to speed, convenience and service, including complimentary wine and beer served in glassware for every passenger. With its headquarters at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in the heart of downtown Toronto, Porter's regional network includes destinations in eastern Canada and the United States.

In 2021, Porter announced plans to expand its award-winning service with a fleet of Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The planes will initially operate out of Toronto Pearson International Airport and introduce new destinations throughout North America, including the west coast, southern U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. The aircraft will also be used to enhance service in Halifax, Montreal and Ottawa in the coming years. Deliveries for up to 100 E195-E2s are expected to begin in 2022.

"It has been an eventful 12 months for Porter," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "Our team worked hard to rebuild operations as travel has reemerged this year. At the same time, we are working towards launching Embraer E195-E2 service and have already welcomed almost 1,000 new team members across our network in the process. We know that our travellers are counting down to the launch of our new aircraft and we are looking forward to being able to share more details, including our first new destinations, soon. This will be an incredible year of opportunity at Porter, as we expand our vision for air travel across North America"

