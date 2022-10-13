TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines returns to Mont-Tremblant, Que., this winter with its seasonal service, beginning Dec. 16 and running until March 27, 2023. The schedule includes up to three weekly flights between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Mont-Tremblant offers a variety of winter activities including ice skating, snowshoeing, relaxing spas, and world-class lodging and amenities. The European-style pedestrian village also transforms for the holiday season with music and entertainment for the whole family.

Skiers, snowboarders, and hikers can enjoy over 100 trails fit for everyone, from beginners to experts, in as little as 70 minutes from Toronto. Connecting flights are also available from various Porter destinations. Complete flight schedules can be found at www.flyporter.com .

Passengers can book their flight, hotel and ski packages through Porter Escapes. Visit the Porter Escapes website for more information.

About Porter

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

More information on Porter, including a downloadable multimedia library, is available at the Media Centre . Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com .

