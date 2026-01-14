Goldman Sachs Alternatives led the investment in a Continuation Vehicle for select Point72 Ventures' fintech assets

The US$280M Continuation Vehicle, PPCVI, will be managed by an affiliate of Portage

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Portage, a global fintech investment platform with over US$5.7B in AUM1 and the fintech investment platform of Sagard, today announced the closing of a transaction with Point72 Ventures to assume management of select assets from its fintech portfolio.

The assets have been transferred to a US$280M continuation vehicle ("CV") that will be managed by an affiliate of Portage, which will serve as general partner of the CV. The investment in the CV was led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and supported by a syndicate of secondary investors. In addition to the CV, Portage and Point72 Ventures have entered into a services agreement under which Portage will oversee certain assets owned by Point72 Ventures that are not being transferred to the CV.

As part of the transaction, Tripp Shriner, Partner, Point72 Ventures, has joined Portage as a General Partner. In his new role, Shriner will oversee the CV while contributing to Portage's broader investment strategy.

"I'm thrilled to join Portage and continue supporting these exceptional founders," said Tripp Shriner. "Portage's deep expertise in financial technology, coupled with its global ecosystem and long-term perspective, creates an ideal environment for these companies to thrive. Together, we'll continue advancing innovation across the fintech ecosystem."

"This transaction underscores our confidence in the strength of this fintech portfolio and the potential synergies with Portage's existing investments. Moreover, we think our value creation expertise will be a huge asset to these fintech companies as they continue to grow," said Adam Felesky, CEO of Portage. "It's a compelling opportunity to acquire high-quality assets, attract top talent, and solidify Portage's position as a preferred capital partner for fintech investors."

The transaction highlights Portage's ability to serve as a trusted capital partner across a broad spectrum of opportunities and investment vehicles. It is consistent with the firm's role as a global fintech platform capable of deploying capital flexibly to support founders, investors, and institutions alike.

"This transaction marks an important milestone in Portage's evolution as a global fintech investor," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and CEO of Sagard. "By bringing this fintech portfolio under Portage's leadership, we're expanding our reach, strengthening our relationships with exceptional founders and investors, and building on our mission to support the next generation of transformative fintech companies."

PJT Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Point72 Ventures on the transaction.

About Portage

Portage is a global investment platform focused on fintech and financial services with over US$5.7B under management, 115+ portfolio companies, and 25+ investment professionals. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Our team partners with ambitious companies across all stages, through Portage Ventures and Portage Capital Solutions. We provide flexible capital and deliver a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dedicated value creation team provides portfolio companies with hands-on support in go-to-market, tech and cyber, business acceleration and M&A, and partnerships to accelerate their paths to success. With deep industry knowledge and entrepreneurial experience, Portage is committed to supporting the leaders who are reshaping financial services. Portage is a platform within Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$33B under management1.

For more information, visit www.portageinvest.com.

1 As of September 30, 2025.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly. Sagard disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law.

