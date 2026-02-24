TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - In 2025, the Port of Trois-Rivières handled 2.6 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo, supporting both regional and international trade flows. Traffic consisted of 1.9 MMT of dry bulk, 198,200 tonnes of liquid bulk, and 485,000 tonnes of general cargo. The decrease observed this year was anticipated and is directly related to major infrastructure projects currently underway, which are designed to sustainably increase the Port's long-term productivity and competitiveness.

The past year marked a significant period of transformation for the Port, driven by the most ambitious and substantial project in its history. The reconstruction of dock 17 and the construction of the new dock 16, including the infilling of the basin, are progressing according to schedule and within approved budgets.

Thanks to a strong collaboration with Alcoa and G3 Canada, these large–scale projects are advancing smoothly. The commitment of these partners, their operrational flexibility, and their active involvement at every stage of the project are directly contributing to the successful progress of the work and the continued operation of the Port. This collaboration highlights the importance of joint efforts between the Port and its partners to ensure the success of this transformative project and the development of modern, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure.

As part of this project, significant investments have been announced by governments. Transport Canada and the Government of Quebec have contributed $87.1 million and $41 million respectively, toward a total project investment of $312 million.

On Course to 2030

Alongside its major construction initiatives, the Port of Trois-Rivières continued its active involvement in the community. Through donations and sponsorships, it supported numerous organizations, events, and local initiatives, contributing to the social, cultural, and economic vitality of the region. This continued engagement reflects the Port's commitment to acting as a responsible, engaged, and sustainable corporate citizen.

The Port of Trois-Rivières also welcomed 14 cruise ships in 2025, with a total of 4,799 passengers. In October, an inaugural ceremony was held on board the Azamara Quest during its very first stopover in Trois-Rivières, in collaboration with Innovation et Développement économique Trois-Rivières.

Quote

"The Port of Trois-Rivières is currently undergoing a major transformation of its infrastructure. This evolution is made possible thanks to bold and visionary partners, as well as the exceptional dedication of all members of our maritime and port community. Their adaptability, professionalism, and exemplary collaboration in a context of significant change are essential to ensuring the continuity of our operations. I am honored to be part of such a committed team, one that contributes every day to building the port of tomorrow."

Anick Métivier, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Trois-Rivières

About the Port of Trois-Rivières

The Port of Trois-Rivières handles annually 65,000 trucks, 11,000 railcars, and more than 240 merchant and cruise vessels from over one hundred ports located in more than forty countries. It manages 2.6 million metric tonnes of cargo, generates nearly $280 million in economic spin-offs, and supports more than 2,200 direct, indirect, and induced jobs.





As one of Canada's 17 port authorities and active since 1882, the Port of Trois-Rivières offers, year-round, a wide range of facilities and services to the marine industry. It plays a key role in regional, national, and international economic development, particularly in major industrial sectors such as aluminum, critical minerals, and agri–food.

Quick Facts

The docks 16 and 17 project will increase the performance of the Port of Trois-Rivières and support its growth, particularly in the grain, calcined coke, and alumina sectors. The installation of new equipment will enable Alcoa and G3 Canada stevedores to operate more sustainably while optimizing the logistics chain.





As part of its commitment to sustainability and material reuse during the deconstruction of the grain elevators, 77% of the concrete from the silos was repurposed as fill material for the basin, with the remaining portion to be reused by G3 Canada in its reconstruction work.

Trois-Rivières Port Authority

On Course to 2030 Strategic Plan

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Trois-Rivières

