Imports supplying the Greater Toronto Area reach 18-year high and cruise ships return to the Port of Toronto in record numbers in 2022.

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Port of Toronto moved more than 2.3 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2022, its highest recorded cargo levels in 18 years, and welcomed a record 41 cruise ships and more than 12,000 visitors to its Cruise Ship Terminal. This record year in marine imports and cruise ship activity highlights the important role the port plays in Toronto's economic infrastructure for both tourism and trade.

The MV Dumont cruise ship calls at the Port of Toronto in fall 2022. (CNW Group/PortsToronto)

The number of cargo ships visiting the Port of Toronto remained consistent in 2022, with 191 ships visiting the Port of Toronto and delivering a range of bulk, project and general cargo products totalling 2,346,724 metric tonnes – an 18-year high.

In addition to importing 547,000 metric tonnes of sugar from Central and South America to support Toronto's food and beverage industry, the port moved more than 750,000 metric tonnes of salt – a 29 per cent increase over 2021. With construction in Canada's largest city showing no signs of slowing down, the port moved 717,855 metric tonnes of cement, 106,533 metric tonnes of aggregate, and nearly 160,000 metric tonnes of steel products, including coil, pipe, and rebar, which transited through the port to construction sites throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Cruising returned to the Great Lakes in 2022 following a two-year pandemic hiatus, and the Port of Toronto recorded its best year yet with a 13 per cent increase in cruise ship visits over 2019 and a record 41 ships carrying more than 12,000 passengers calling at its Cruise Ship Terminal.

The year 2023 will bring another record-breaking cruise ship season, with 54 ships expected to call between May and October, bringing more than 17,000 passengers to Toronto to enjoy all the city has to offer.

Through its mixed-use facilities, the Port also plays a role in supporting Toronto's $2 billion film industry by providing a production hub for industry players such as Cinespace and Netflix. In 2022, PortsToronto and Cinespace Studios announced plans to develop a new studio facility in the Port of Toronto's Marine Terminal 52 that will support Toronto's vibrant film and television industry for years to come.

In addition to its economic impact, increased imports through the Port of Toronto has a positive impact on the environment given the 2.3 million metric tonnes of cargo delivered by ship last year took approximately 57,000, 40-tonne trucks off Toronto's congested roads and highways.

In 2022, PortsToronto and the City of Toronto commenced a major rehabilitation program to restore and revitalize the Ship Channel Lift Bridge, a vital piece of infrastructure supporting this supply chain.

"The Port of Toronto is a unique asset in the heart of Canada's largest city and imports millions of tonnes of goods each year, from the cement needed for Toronto's booming construction industry, to the sugar we put in our morning coffee," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto. "The Port of Toronto will continue to support our city's key economic sectors for years to come as a favourite port of call among the growing number of Great Lakes cruising enthusiasts, and home to production studios that create some of our favourite television and film moments."

About the Port of Toronto

Since 1793, the Port of Toronto has served as Toronto's gateway to the St. Lawrence Seaway and to marine ports around the world. Serving primarily as a bulk cargo destination, the port boasts a unique location minutes from Toronto's downtown and moves goods from countries as far away as Germany, South Korea, China, Brazil, Australia, South America and the United States. In addition to managing the movement of ships through the harbour, PortsToronto is the owner and operator of Marine Terminals 51, 52 and the Cruise Ship Terminal within the Port of Toronto.

The Port of Toronto is one of Canada's inland ports and is situated on the northwest shore of Lake Ontario. Located minutes from Toronto's downtown core, the Port provides a seamless network of cost-effective intermodal links to road, rail and air transportation, serving as a unique and crucial piece of economic infrastructure. Marine cargo arriving and managed at the Port of Toronto generated $377.7 million in economic activity and 1,566 jobs in Ontario in 2017. Port also welcomes cruise ships and passengers from around the globe through the Cruise Ship Terminal.

Take a virtual tour of the Port of Toronto to learn about the important role the Port plays in Canada's transportation network as well as the environmental benefit of marine transportation.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $14 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.

