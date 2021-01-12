One of the most striking features of the special model is the reinterpreted colour Neodyme, a copper-like shimmering brown, which provided an exciting contrast to the basic GT Silver Metallic colour on the pioneering 1993 showpiece. On the anniversary 718 model, it is used on the front apron, the side air intakes with mono bar as well as for the lettering and the two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels. Porsche is offering the Boxster 25 in GT Silver Metallic although Deep Black Metallic and Carrara White Metallic are also available. Another striking element can be found on the fuel filler cap, which is enhanced by Porsche script from the Exclusive Design range. This shines in an aluminium look as do the high-gloss tailpipes of the sport exhaust system while the windshield surround is finished in black.

In keeping with the style of the historic original, the special model combines a Bordeaux leather interior with a red fabric convertible top. The convertible top bears embossed Boxster 25 lettering. Both are also available in black. An interior package in Brushed Aluminium, 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats, door sill trims with "Boxster 25" lettering and the heated GT multifunction sports leather steering wheel are just some of the features on the special edition model's extended standard equipment list.

The 4.0-liter flat-six engine, which is shared with the 2021 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 model, offers exceptional throttle response, power delivery and a rich exhaust note. The high-revving 394 hp naturally aspirated powerplant, which is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK), creates an especially emotional driving experience. In combination with the PDK gearbox and standard Sport Chrono package, the special-edition model reaches a top speed of 293 km/h and sprints from zero to 100 km/h in four seconds. Other standard features include Porsche Active Suspension Management sports suspension (PASM), which is 10 millimetres lower, and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited-slip differential. They combine remarkable ride comfort and sporty, dynamic handling.

The new 2021 Boxster 25 years is available to order now and is expected to arrive into showrooms towards the end of the second quarter. Prices in Canada start at $106,500.

A quarter century of pure driving pleasure: the Boxster family turns 25

The Boxster carries a very special meaning for Porsche as it marked a new orientation of the sports car manufacturer's model strategy and provided a way forward during the difficult economic times of the mid-1990s. This was reflected in the first water-cooled production flat-six engine and also in the intelligent carry-over parts concept that made its debut with the agile mid-engine roadster. This concept was incorporated into the 996 generation 911, which was launched a year later, and made it possible for Porsche to return to profitable production.

The attractively priced two-seater captured the hearts of new, younger customers right from the start. Visually, it incorporated features of the already renowned history of the brand. The appearance of the Boxster concept car shown in Detroit rekindled fond memories of the legendary 550 Spyder and the 718 RS 60 Spyder racing car. It was received so well by the public in January 1993 that the Porsche Executive Board intervened in the ongoing design development of the production model and ordered, without further ado: "Build the concept car just like that". As time would tell, it was a wise decision.

When the production model was launched in August 1996, it bore a strong resemblance to the star of the 1993 Detroit Auto show. Because it shared its front end with the 996 generation 911, there was no question about its lineage. The Boxster was a true Porsche. At the same time, its centrally installed flat-six engine, which initially had a displacement of 2.5 litres and an output of 201 hp, was engineered to meet stricter emissions standards thanks to water cooling, four-valve technology and variable intake timing.

An increase in power and further model enhancements followed soon after. The first 986 Boxster generation received a 2.7-litre engine in 1999, initially with 217 hp and later with 225 hp. The newly launched Boxster S was powered by a 3.2-litre six-cylinder engine with 250 hp, which soon became 258 hp. The 987 generation followed in 2004 with a new design, standard 17-inch wheels (18 inches on the Boxster S) and a redesigned interior. For the first time, performance-enhancing options from the 997 generation Porsche 911 such as optional PASM with variable damper characteristics, PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake) ceramic brakes, and an optional Sport Chrono package were available. With unchanged displacement, the engines delivered 225 hp and 258 hp respectively. By the end of their production period, engine outputs had reached 255 hp from a displacement of 2.9 litres and 310 hp from a displacement of 3.4 litres. The PDK gearbox also replaced the previously offered Tiptronic S automatic transmission. At the Los Angeles Auto Show 2009, the 320 hp Boxster Spyder model was introduced. Featuring a lightweight manual fabric top, shorter side windows, and a unique rear decklid with striking bulges, it was the lightest Porsche available for sale at the time.

In 2012, Porsche presented the comprehensively restyled and visually sharpened 981 generation Boxster. Thanks to a completely new lightweight body and a fully revamped chassis, the newcomer was more toned, more muscular, more striking, and faster than ever before. The all-electric fabric roof did without a convertible top compartment lid, the axle overhangs were even shorter, and the windshield was moved further forward. The more economical boxer engines came with direct petrol injection and started out as a 2.7 litre six-cylinder engine with 265 hp and a 3.4-litre engine with 315 hp. In April 2014, the Boxster GTS followed with 330 hp. The Boxster Spyder was undoubtedly the highlight, with a 3.8-litre engine that caused a real sensation with 375 hp.

The current 982-generation Porsche 718 Boxster set a new course in January 2016, making its debut with four-cylinder turbo engines and an enhanced design. The 2.0-litre motor delivers 300 hp and the 2.5-litre boxer engine 350 hp thanks to a variable turbine geometry turbocharger. The 718 Boxster GTS followed shortly after with 365 hp. In mid-2019, the new edition 718 Spyder climbed to the top of the range. It shares a 414 hp 4.0-liter engine with the flagship Cayman model, the 718 Cayman GT4, and is the first Boxster model to be developed by the Porsche Motorsport department, sporting brakes and chassis components from the 911 GT3. Most recently, this six-cylinder engine also powers the 394 hp 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, which was introduced for the 2021 model year in Canada.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2020, Porsche sold 7,402 units in Canada.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

