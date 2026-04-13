Inspired by the series' iconic characters and their larger-than-life journey, the national menu features The Luffy Bento Bundle, debuting alongside a one-of-a-kind restaurant takeover in Toronto

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Popeyes® is bringing the spirit of adventure to Canadian fans with the launch of its first anime collaboration Popeyes x ONE PIECE in partnership with the legendary studio Toei Animation. A celebration of the global hit series and pop culture phenomenon ONE PIECE, Popeyes x ONE PIECE launches today with a limited-time menu, transforming the epic world of ONE PIECE into a craveable dining experience sure to satisfy any anime or Popeyes fan.

The Luffy Bento Bundle (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.) Chopper's Cupcake (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.) Popeyes® Sets Sail with ONE PIECE with an Epic Anime-Inspired Menu (CNW Group/Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.)

"At Popeyes, we're always looking for bold ways to show up for our fans," said Matt Harper, Sr. Director of Marketing, Popeyes Canada. "Partnering with Toei Animation lets us tap into ONE PIECE, a global phenomenon that shares our passion, energy and sense of adventure. We've brought together the iconic world of this beloved series with the unmistakable flavour of Popeyes to create a limited-time experience that fans across Canada won't want to miss."

The Popeyes x ONE PIECE menu includes Choppers Cupcake ($4*) and The Luffy Bento Bundle ($9.99*), featuring:

Two pieces of Popeyes iconic Signature Chicken

Crispy, golden-brown fried pickles battered in signature seasoning

Choice of a fountain drink

For fans looking to experience the collaboration beyond the menu, the Popeyes restaurant located at 273 Yonge St. in Toronto has been transformed into an immersive experience featuring iconic ONE PIECE moments you won't want to miss, available until April 27.

The Popeyes x ONE PIECE menu is only available for a limited time, at select restaurants across Canada. Fans are encouraged to act fast, show up early and share the adventure.

*Prices may vary.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at PopeyesChicken.ca or follow us at @popeyesca on Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram.

ABOUT ONE PIECE

Based on the globally beloved and best-selling manga of all time created by Eiichiro Oda and brought to life by Toei Animation, the iconic ONE PIECE episodic series follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew on their epic quest to find the "One Piece," the legendary treasure of Gol D. Roger, former King of the Pirates. Now over 25 years since the episodic series' Japanese TV debut in 1999, ONE PIECE has taken its place in mainstream pop culture as one of the most successful and enduring anime franchises of all time, attracting millions of fans of all ages around the world. Today, the franchise currently spans 15 feature films, multiple video games, a trading card game and an ever-growing catalog of licensed merchandise and location-based entertainment.

ABOUT TOEI ANIMATION INC.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, ONE PIECE, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

SOURCE Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.

Daisy Kling, [email protected]