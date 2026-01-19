Several clinics across Canada are hosting pop-up events to provide cervical cancer screening in recognition of Cervical Health Awareness Month (CHAM) this January.

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Cervical cancer rates continue to rise in Canada, and the best prevention is to remind and encourage comprehensive cervical screenings. In recognition of Cervical Health Awareness Month (CHAM) this January, several clinics across Canada are taking action in the fight against cervical cancer by hosting cervical screening pop-ups for all women and people with a cervix between the ages of 25 – 69 to receive the screening they deserve.

For many, it can be a challenge to find the time to receive a cervical screening. The cervical screening pop-ups help increase access and provide a dedicated time for people who need these important screenings but might not have a regular health care provider or haven't had time to prioritize their health.

"Certain strains of HPV are the main cause of cervical cancer, and four out of five people have HPV at some point in their lives," says Dr. Karla Willows, Assistant Professor - Division of Gynaecologic Oncology at Dalhousie University. "Improving access to cervical screening across Canada is key to ensuring everyone has a fair chance at prevention and early detection of cervical cancer."

Cervical screening pop-ups are being held by participating clinics in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec in partnership with HPV Global Action, Women's Health Coalition, the Society of Gynecologic Oncology of Canada, the Society of Canadian Colposcopists, and Hologic Inc.

PARTNER QUOTES:

"We have the tools to eliminate cervical cancer. Expanding access to HPV-based cervical screening, ensuring strong support through every step of care, and empowering women with knowledge to act on screening opportunities bring us closer to a future free of cervical cancer."

Amelie Mcfadyen, CEO, HPV Global Action

"Improving access to cervical screening across Canada is key to ensuring everyone has a fair chance at early detection and preventing cervical cancer."

Cidalia Sluce, National Manager, Society of Gynecologic Oncology of Canada

"We have an opportunity to end cervical cancer by focusing on HPV screening and follow up. We need to raise awareness and work with diverse health care professionals to reach women where they are."

Carmen Wyton, Chair/Founder, Women's Health Coalition

"Many women are not receiving the care they deserve, and as a leading innovator in women's health, we are on a mission to change that. We are grateful to work with our partners and clinics across Canada to bring these pop-ups to women and people with a cervix, in an effort to increase access to necessary screenings that can help prevent cervical cancer."

Sheron Brosseau, Marketing Manager, Hologic Inc

