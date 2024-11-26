Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of 2024 Third Quarter Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSXV: POND) announces the filing of the third quarter unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the related management's discussion and analysis have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.pondtech.com.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of microalgae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED lights and patented CO 2 -Management. The use of concentrated CO 2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost the productivity of microalgae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO 2 . Pond is currently selling microalgae-derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As microalgae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of microalgae to be used for the expression of human antibodies and other complex proteins.

