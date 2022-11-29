Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of 2022 Third Quarter Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statements, MD&A and Provides Business Update

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSXV: POND) (OTCQB: PNDHF) (FSE: 400), announces that the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the related management's discussion and analysis have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.pondtech.com. Q3 Highlights and a brief business update follow below:

Q3 2022 MD&A Highlights:

Biotech Division Successfully Met Commercial Milestone - Pond has successfully met an additional milestone under the previously announced contract with a major Fortune 500 Oil and Gas company, announced on August 10, 2021 . For completion of this milestone, the Corporation has received an additional $350,000 payment, equating to a total of $580,000 received to-date from the contract. To achieve this significant milestone, the Corporation extracted recombinant proteins from algae grown by Pond that needed to perform as well or better than conventionally manufactured proteins in a lateral flow diagnostic test. In August, lateral flow tests using Pond-grown recombinant proteins successfully tested for COVID antibodies and were more reactive than conventional proteins. Since the beginning of 2022, Pond has been making weekly deliveries of recombinant proteins to the project consortium for testing. This material has proven that algae-grown recombinant proteins perform as well as conventionally produced proteins in diagnostic tests. Results of these trials were recently published in the scientific journal Nature Scientific Reports and is available here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-11053-7.



Joint Commercialization Project with AB AGRI/ Livalta - The joint commercialization project to produce algae-based animal feed ingredients with AB Agri/Livalta continued to progress. This global partnership with the protein specialists AB AGRI/Livalta and Pond will produce commercial algae-based animal feed ingredients from CO 2 emissions. Effectively, the technology is designed to take CO 2 emissions to produce high value protein. Since the start of the agreement, Pond has received approximately $1,572,000 for initialization and advanced milestone payments and has completed initial engineering work. The advance milestone payments are recorded as deferred contract revenue and moves to revenue when milestones are met. A further approximately $4,000,000 in license and engineering, procurement and construction payments remain to be earned by Pond.



Share Issuance - On September 28, 2022 , the Corporation issued a total of 2,006,667 common shares at $0.15 /share for aggregate gross proceeds of $301,000 in a non-brokered private placement. There were no warrants issued and this included insider participation of $250,000 .

Further Business Updates:

On November 16, 2022, the Corporation issued 3,750,000 common shares at $0.12 for aggregate gross proceeds of $450,000. There were no warrants issued and this included insider participation of $348,000.

Grant Smith, President and CEO of Pond, said: "Our pipeline is full as we continue to see significant demand around the world to deploy our patent protected technology into a variety of industries. In order to capture this demand, our short-term focus consists of two major initiatives. Firstly, we are scaling up our North American demonstration facility at St. Mary's Cement in order to move prospects through our sales channel with the goal of capturing additional license revenue with prospects in our opportunities pipeline. Furthermore, we are focused and working towards securing longer term commercialization funding as we scale the business and progress on our commercial roadmap. We are making progress on both these initiatives and look forward to updating shareholders when appropriate. I also want to take this opportunity to reiterate the fact our management team and Board of Directors continue to show strong support for the future of Pond with members participating for over $550,000 into our recent private placements. We remain dedicated to enhancing shareholder value over the long term and we look forward to keeping investors apprised of those details as we move through 2023."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond has developed a proprietary system that can profitably transform CO 2 into valuable products. Its Pond Carbon business focuses on absorbing greenhouse gas emissions, transforming these into food, feed, and nutraceutical ingredients. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of microalgae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human antibodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

