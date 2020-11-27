Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of 2020 Third Quarter Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statements and MD&A

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSXV: POND) announces that the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.pondtech.com.

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant Astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

