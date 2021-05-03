Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of 2020 Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

MARKHAM, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSXV: POND) announces the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.pondtech.com.

About Pond Technologies:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/ .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

For further information: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected], 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Chris Cory at [email protected], 416-287-3835 ext. 215.