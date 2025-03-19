Pond Technologies Engages U.S. Based Gray Strategic Partners to Lead Comprehensive Strategic Review

New CFO and Corporate Secretary Appointed

MARKHAM, ON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSXV: POND) (OTCQB: PNDHF) (FSE: 4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, is pleased to announce the engagement of Gray Strategic Partners, LLC, a U.S. based boutique investment banking firm, to lead a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

The strategic review process will involve a comprehensive assessment of Pond's current strategic direction, operational performance, market valuation, and capital structure. Pond will evaluate a range of potential alternatives, which may include, among other things, a corporate sale, a merger or other business combination, strategic investment, joint ventures, asset divestitures, continuation as a standalone public company or privatization.

Gray Strategic Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm focused on delivering tailored financial and strategic advice. As part of the Gray, Gray & Gray family of companies, they provide comprehensive services related to buying and selling businesses, mergers, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and other business combinations.

Key Appointments:

In addition, Pond is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey St. Denis as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tracey is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified General Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants Association of British Columbia. She brings over 20 years of experience serving as an officer and director of public companies, providing deep financial and operational expertise.

Furthermore, William Asselstine, a valued Pond board member, has been appointed as Corporate Secretary. William has dedicated over 40 years to St Marys Cement, where he has held leadership positions, including Vice President of Logistics, Sustainability, and Cement Sales in Canada. He holds a degree from the University of Toronto and is a Professional Engineer in Ontario.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of microalgae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of microalgae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling microalgae derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As microalgae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of microalgae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human antibodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward–looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Loan and related strategic review process and potential outcome thereof. Such forward–looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Pond, including, among others, the continued commercialization of Pond's technology, the successful negotiation of strategic alternatives, continued successful negotiation of licensing, supply and commercial agreements on terms acceptable to Pond, the continued legislative regime in which Pond operates, availability of cost–effective labour and supplies, the proper functioning of Pond's technology, the quality of the algae produced, the demand for Pond's products, the ability of Pond to successfully compete, cash flow and expenses, and obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection. Although Pond believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward–looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed thereon and Pond can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By their nature, such forward–looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, including the risks set forth in Pond's management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for its year ended December 31, 2023, and for the interim period ended September 30, 2024, available on Pond's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward–looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward–looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Pond does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

