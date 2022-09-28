Pond Technologies Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Including Insider Participation

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Further to its press release dated September 6, 2022, Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") ( TSXV: POND) (OTCQB: PNDHF) (FSE: 400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, announces the closing yesterday of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") in the amount of 2,006,667 common shares of Pond ("Common Shares") at a purchase price of $0.15 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $301,000. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the first tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 28, 2022.

The first tranche included a subscription by O'Connor Holdings Limited (an entity controlled by Mr. Dan O'Connor, Chief Operating Officer of Pond) for 1,666,667 Common Shares at an aggregate subscription amount of $250,000. Insider participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Pond has relied upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively. Neither the fair market value of the Common Shares purchased by such insider nor the fair market value of the consideration paid for the insider exceeds 25% of Pond's market capitalization.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally accepted the Private Placement, requiring Pond to close all tranches under the Private Placement and to satisfy the TSXV's final acceptance requirements by no later than October 24, 2022.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Pond for general working capital purposes.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of microalgae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED lights and patented CO 2 -Management. The use of concentrated CO 2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost the productivity of microalgae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO 2 . Pond is currently selling microalgae-derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected], 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at [email protected]