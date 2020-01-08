Pond Technologies announces appointment of Cameron A. Mingay, B.A., LLB, to the Board of Directors and the resignation of Geraldine Kenney-Wallace

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V: POND) (OTC: IOGIF) announced that Ms. Geraldine Kenney-Wallace has resigned from the company's Board of Directors.

In announcing her resignation, Ms. Kenney Wallace cited her recent retirement and relocation to Europe as the reasons for stepping down from Pond's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Geraldine Kenney-Wallace for her time and dedication to Pond over the past 8 years," stated Mr. Gerry Quinn, Pond's Board Chairman. "Geraldine was first elected to Pond's board in 2012 and served as its Chairwoman from 2014 through 2018. We wish her the very best in the future."

Effective immediately, Pond is pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron A. Mingay (Cam) to the Board of Directors.

Cam is a senior partner in the Securities Group at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP. Cam's diverse practice encompasses M&A, securities, and corporate finance in various industries, including: clean tech, natural resources, life science, healthcare, technology, and cannabis. He has recently turned his focus to generating recommendations to improve ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) practices in Canada, primarily for the purpose of attracting additional investment dollars into the green technology sector.

Cam has extensive expertise in cross-border legal work. He has been lead counsel on several significant cross-border acquisitions for companies in the natural resources, tech, and cannabis sectors. Cam acts as lead counsel to numerous public clients and serves as counsel to a number of investment dealers on corporate finance matters.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

