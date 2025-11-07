Pond's Launches Limited-Edition 3-Pack of Fresh Hydration Gel Moisturizer at Costco Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Pond's is bringing its beloved Fresh Hydration Gel Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid to Costco in a limited-edition 3-pack, now available at select warehouses across Canada. This exclusive bundle offers exceptional value and convenience, giving shoppers more of their favorite daily moisturizer just in time for the winter season.

The popular gel moisturizer delivers 24-hour hydration and visibly luminous skin by combining three high-performance ingredients: hyaluronic acid for moisture, vitamin E for antioxidant support, and vitamin B3 to help brighten and even out the skin tone. The result is deep hydration and skin that looks refreshed, healthy, and balanced.

With its lightweight, water-based gel texture, the formula absorbs quickly and layers easily under sunscreen or makeup. Customers love how it leaves skin soft and hydrated without feeling heavy or greasy, making it ideal for everyday use in any season. The formula's fresh feel and long-lasting results have made it a standout in the Pond's skincare lineup.

Shoppers can find the exclusive 3-pack at select Costco locations nationwide, including high-traffic Ontario warehouses in Mississauga, Brampton, and Etobicoke, as well as popular British Columbia locations like Vancouver, Surrey, and Burnaby. The Pond's Fresh Hydration Hyaluronic Acid Gel Moisturizer 3-Pack is available for a limited time while supplies last.

About Pond's

Pond's is a trusted global skincare brand with over 170 years of expertise in developing effective, science-backed skincare solutions. Known for its commitment to affordability and innovation, Pond's delivers dermatologist-recommended products that cater to a wide range of skincare needs. From hydration and anti-aging to cleansing and brightening, Pond's products are designed to help consumers achieve healthy, radiant skin. The brand is available at major Canadian retailers and continues to expand its presence in key markets.

