Polymatech Strengthens U.S. Market Presence with Board Appointment of Jason Herro

WATSONVILLE, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Polymatech Electronics Limited, through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary Nisene Technology Group, today announced the appointment of Jason Herro as Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations, reinforcing the company's strategic focus on accelerating commercial growth and market penetration across the United States.

This appointment reflects Polymatech's continued emphasis on building a strong, customer-centric U.S. organization, with priority on sales expansion, dealer and distributor network development, OEM engagement, and long-term customer relationships across lighting, electronics, and advanced opto-semiconductor applications.

Jason Herro brings decades of senior leadership experience in technology, healthcare, lighting and electronics industry, with a proven track record in scaling sales organizations, expanding channel partnerships, and driving sustained revenue growth. Since joining Polymatech, he has established a dedicated U.S. sales organization and is recruiting additional sales executives creating an on-ground structure to support dealer development, distributor engagement, and customer acquisition across key regions.

In his role as Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations, Mr. Herro will lead Polymatech's U.S. commercial strategy, including direct sales, distribution partnerships, dealer network expansion, marketing alignment, and organizational build-out. He will work closely with Polymatech's global leadership and technical teams to ensure that customer requirements, market feedback, and channel insights are effectively integrated into the company's product roadmap and go-to-market execution.

Polymatech continues to evaluate opportunities to further localize its presence in the United States, including potential investments in expanded operational and manufacturing capabilities, aligned with market demand and customer commitments. Any such initiatives will be progressed in a phased and disciplined manner, based on commercial traction and strategic priorities.

"Jason's appointment strengthens our focus on disciplined and execution-driven growth in the United States," said Eswara Rao Nandam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Polymatech Electronics Limited. "Our immediate priority is to scale sales, deepen customer engagement, and expand our dealer and distribution ecosystem. As the U.S. business evolves, we will continue to assess additional investments to support long-term growth."

Jason Herro added, "Polymatech has a strong technology foundation and a clear commitment to the U.S. market. My focus is on building a capable sales organization, strengthening channel partnerships, and delivering consistent commercial execution to support the company's broader objectives."

About Polymatech Electronics Limited

Polymatech Electronics Limited is one of India's fastest-growing opto-semiconductor and advanced electronics companies, specializing in proprietary chip packaging, opto-electronic solutions, and high-precision manufacturing. The company serves global customers across lighting, medical devices, automotive, and industrial applications, with a strong emphasis on innovation, vertical integration, and long-term partnerships.

